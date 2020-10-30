Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Lists a Trophy Buckhead Estate by Famed Architect, Jeffery W. Smith

Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, offers an incomparable Mediterranean 2.76-acre masterpiece estate custom built by master Atlanta builder Jon Berndsen

ATLANTA , GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents a luxury custom trophy estate and grounds offered for $10,500,000. The timeless beauty of Palm Beach architecture has arrived in Atlanta, with this magnificent Mediterranean compound. Designed by famed architect, Jeffery W. Smith, who has earned an esteemed reputation creating world-class homes in Florida’s playground for the elite, it’s now time for Tuxedo Park in Atlanta, Georgia to benefit from this unrivalled artistry.

More information on 439 Blackland Road, Atlanta GA 30342 can be found at: https://debraajohnston.com/homes-for-sale-details/439-BLACKLAND-ROAD-NW-ATLANTA-GA-30342/6780324/49/

Sitting resplendently at the heart of an exquisite 2.76 estate, this residence was custom built by master Atlanta builder Jon Berndsen, to be prestigious, private, and picturesque with views from every room. Boasting over 15,200 square feet of unrestrained luxury, it hugs a stately motor court which proudly takes center stage. You’ll notice hallmarks of Smith’s revered architectural handiwork, and the unmistakable belief that this is an incomparable home which evokes a nostalgic world of grace and charm.

From the romance of the arched windows to the ornate 12-foot coffered ceilings and to the lustrous quality finishes throughout, no expense has been spared. This is evident in the chef’s kitchen, where dappled light filters in through the windows, pooling this example of perfection in sunshine. Stone counters are paired with acclaimed top-of-the-line appliances, while the distinguished dining room accommodates a butler’s pantry to ensure entertaining remains a seamless affair.

Soak up the wonder of the symmetry and style from the multitude of light-filled living spaces which open out to the glistening pool and manicured grounds, or retreat to the terrace level where indulgence takes the form of a state-of-the-art home theater, gym, a woodgrain bar and wine cellar. Upstairs, an inviting common area overlooks the motor court plus this property is wired throughout and has a generator installed.

Understated elegance continues with the supremely oversized master suite on the main floor. A sumptuous sanctuary of hushed tones and high-end finishes, it’s accompanied by two of everything – executive offices, decadent closets, deluxe bathrooms, and the ultimate dressing rooms. Upstairs three spacious bedroom suites with bathrooms and walk-in closets await and are blessed with an outlook of the glorious gardens and gunite pool.

Visitors are suitably catered for, too. The east wing of the estate features an attached and fully self-contained guest house, plus there is an additional apartment on the main floor, presenting with a separate entrance.

Outdoors is a haven of peaceful seclusion where well-established gardens dominate. Sprawling, emerald green lawns marry with mature topiary and towering trees with the meticulous grounds also hosting formal gardens, a heated pool, and limestone patio. A large side yard is a tantalizing opportunity to include a tennis and sports court in this resort-style compound.

Positioned in the most sought-after location in Buckhead, it’s just minutes to the best restaurants, private schools, and shopping Atlanta has to offer. This superb example of craftmanship will give locals an amazing opportunity to own some of Jeffrey Smith’s best work, right here in Atlanta. For a feature video tour, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Px6uvfCgdk

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta’s top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond Member for the past 3 consecutive years and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past six consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 16 years in Atlanta’s luxury market serving her extensive clientele network.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client’s homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients’ properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta’s luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

