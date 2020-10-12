Best Amazon Prime Day Camera Deals 2020: Early DSLR, Security Camera, & Webcam Savings Reported by Deal Tomato

Save on webcam, security camera, & DSLR deals at the early Amazon Prime Day sale, including sales on brands like Blink, Nikon, Canon, & Logitech

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day sales experts are comparing the top early camera deals for Amazon Prime Day, including the best deals on Blink outdoor security cameras, Nikon & Canon DSLR cameras, & Logitech webcams. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best security camera deals:

Best DSLR & mirrorless camera deals:

Best webcam deals:

Best digital camera deals:

More camera & photography deals:

In need of some more DSLR, webcam, & security camera deals? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day page to view all the live discounts at the moment.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 discounts are active for a limited length of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon Prime Day brings time-limited deals on thousands of items across all Amazon’s product categories including smart home devices, cookware, electronics, and more.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial now and enjoy full access to the entire Prime Day sale.

Plenty of impressive deals on webcams, DSLRs, and security cameras can be had on Prime Day. From security cameras to DSLRs to webcams, there is no shortage of options when you’re looking for the perfect camera that fits your needs.

In these modern times, the demand for security cameras with wireless capabilities, night vision, and smart features is on the rise. The Blink XT2 smart security camera system is one of the most popular in this area because of its seamless integration with Alexa, 2-way audio capabilities, free cloud storage, and an extended battery life of up to two years.

When it comes to DSLRs, the two giants, Canon and Nikon, continue to dominate the market with their wide range of options from entry-level DSLRs to high-end professional models. On the webcam side of things, Logitech continues to lead the charge with its lineup of both business and consumer models.

Amazon is holding this year’s Prime Day sale in the fall instead of the summer for the first time in its history.

Looking for more deals on DSLRs, security cameras, & webcams? Click here to view the entire selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)