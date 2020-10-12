Best Amazon Prime Day Camera Deals 2020: Early DSLR, Security Camera, & Webcam Savings Reported by Deal Tomato
Save on webcam, security camera, & DSLR deals at the early Amazon Prime Day sale, including sales on brands like Blink, Nikon, Canon, & Logitech
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day sales experts are comparing the top early camera deals for Amazon Prime Day, including the best deals on Blink outdoor security cameras, Nikon & Canon DSLR cameras, & Logitech webcams. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best security camera deals:
- Save up to 45% on smart home security cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on indoor & outdoor security cameras from top-rated brands
- Save up to 43% on Blink Cameras & Home Security Systems
- Save up to 34% on Arlo Pro & Ultra Security Camera Systems – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $54 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 at Amazon – highly rated Certified Refurbished bundle for front door monitoring
- Save 43% on the Blink XT Home Security Camera System at Amazon
- Save $120 on the Arlo Pro 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System at Amazon
Best DSLR & mirrorless camera deals:
- Save up to 47% on DSLR cameras from top brands such as Nikon & Canon – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 57% on mirrorless cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 39% on Nikon DSLR, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 47% on Canon EOS DSLR cameras, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $100 on the Canon EOS REBEL SL3 Digital SLR Camera at Amazon
- Save $200 on the Nikon Z7 Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera at Amazon
- Save on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras and point & shoot cameras – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best webcam deals:
- Save up to 60% on webcams from Logitech and more top-rated webcam brands at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on HD webcams for streaming and professional use
- Save 60% on the NexiGo 1080P Business Webcam (2020 Model) at Amazon
- Save on the Logitech C930c Webcam at Amazon
- Save 30% on the Logitech C270 Webcam at Amazon
- Save 57% on the Wansview USB Webcam at Amazon
Best digital camera deals:
- Save up to $516 on Canon cameras – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $200 on Nikon cameras – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 47% on the Canon PowerShot SX530 Digital Camera at Amazon
- Save 22% on the Kodak PIXPRO Point and Shoot 16MP Digital Camera at Amazon
- Save $102.00 on the Panasonic LUMIX DC-ZS70K 4K Digital Camera at Amazon
- Save $101 on the Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera at Amazon
More camera & photography deals:
- Save up to 65% on cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 41% on a wide range of camera lenses at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Check out the full range of cameras on sale at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Check out the full range of photography deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale
In need of some more DSLR, webcam, & security camera deals? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day page to view all the live discounts at the moment.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 discounts are active for a limited length of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon Prime Day brings time-limited deals on thousands of items across all Amazon’s product categories including smart home devices, cookware, electronics, and more.
Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial now and enjoy full access to the entire Prime Day sale.
Plenty of impressive deals on webcams, DSLRs, and security cameras can be had on Prime Day. From security cameras to DSLRs to webcams, there is no shortage of options when you’re looking for the perfect camera that fits your needs.
In these modern times, the demand for security cameras with wireless capabilities, night vision, and smart features is on the rise. The Blink XT2 smart security camera system is one of the most popular in this area because of its seamless integration with Alexa, 2-way audio capabilities, free cloud storage, and an extended battery life of up to two years.
When it comes to DSLRs, the two giants, Canon and Nikon, continue to dominate the market with their wide range of options from entry-level DSLRs to high-end professional models. On the webcam side of things, Logitech continues to lead the charge with its lineup of both business and consumer models.
Amazon is holding this year’s Prime Day sale in the fall instead of the summer for the first time in its history.
Looking for more deals on DSLRs, security cameras, & webcams? Click here to view the entire selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)