Best Prime Day Monitor, Desktop Computer & PC Deals (2020): Top Early Dell, HP, Acer & Lenovo Monitor & PC Deals Tracked by Consumer Walk
Save on desktop PC & monitor deals at the early Prime Day sale, featuring all the top HP, Acer, Dell & Asus computer & monitor discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Prime Day 2020 experts at Consumer Walk are rounding-up all the top early gaming & productivity monitor & pre-built PC deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including discounts on HP & Dell desktop computers & various monitors. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best PC & desktop computer deals:
- Save up to 45% on PCs & desktop computers from HP, Dell & many more top PC manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $148 on HP PCs, laptops & printers such as the HP Pavilion, Spectre, Elite & Omen – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 44% on Dell PCs, laptops & more at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on Dell computers, Chromebooks, XPS laptops & more
- Save 45% on the Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro PC Desktop Computer at Amazon – Featuring Intel Core i5-9500T, 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, VESA mount, space-saving size
- Save 23% on the Dell Optiplex 990 SFF PC Desktop Computer (Renewed) at Amazon – with Intel Core i5 processor, DDR3 SDRAM, DVDRW, Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Windows 10 Pro, & 20-inch LCD Monitor
- Save $80 on the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop at Amazon – with 9th gen Intel Core i3, Intel UHD graphics 630, DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, 2.4 GHz processor, & Windows 10 Home
Best monitor deals:
- Save up to 39% on computer monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on best-selling gaming monitors, curved monitors, 4K monitors and many more computer displays
- Save $349 on the BenQ EX3501R 21:9 Ultrawide Curved QHD Monitor at Amazon – HDR (3440 X 1440), eye-care tech, 100 Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support
- Save $221 on the LG 38GL950G-B 38 Inch Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon – QHD Ultra Wide 1440p, UltraGear Nano IPS, 1ms, 144HZ refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC
- Save $200 on the Samsung 34-Inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon – 100Hz, QLED panel, 3440 x 1440p, 4ms response
- Save $170 on the ALIENWARE Curved 34-Inch WQHD Monitor at Amazon – 1900R curved, 3440 X 1440 120Hz, wide 21: 9 display maximizes FOV
- Save $150 on the Acer Predator XB271HU 27″ Monitor at Amazon – WQHD (2560×1440) NVIDIA G-SYNC, IPS, Display Port & HDMI Port, 144Hz
- Save 31% on the BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at Amazon – 1080P 1ms | Black eQualizer & color vibrance for competitive edge
- Save $101 on the HP 27-Inch FHD Monitor with Built-in Audio at Amazon – anti-glare, IPS, 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz, AMD Freesync
- Save $185 on the Dell UltraSharp 34-Inch Curved LED-Lit Monitor at Amazon – QHD Ultra-Wide 1440p, USB, HDMI, USB 3.0
- Save $85 on the Dell 24-Inch LED-Backlit IPS Monitor at Amazon – Featuring an anti-glare 3H hard coating IPS screen with 8 ms response, FHD 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz, 1000:1 contrast, ComfortView, & DisplayPort, VGA, HDMI and USB inputs
- Save 25% on the Dell Gaming 27 Inch Curved FHD 144Hz 1080p Monitor at Amazon – VA ultra-thin bezel, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DisplayPort, VESA Certified
- Check out the full range of 4K, curved, computer & gaming monitors on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2020 savings are available for a short time period. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event stretches over 48 hours, with thousands of items from top brands being offered with significant savings.
Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on PC monitors & desktop computers. Amazon features a wide selection of PCs and PC parts. Whether it is a desktop computer you are looking for or a laptop, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. For desktop PCs, you can either go with pre-built options from popular brands such as HP and Dell. Some of the popular models from HP are the Elite 8300 desktop computer and the Pavilion line. Dell has their Inspiron and Optiflex series as well. Going with a pre-built PC means that you don’t have to deal with having to assemble the PC yourself and if you ever have issues, you can just call customer support and have them take care of the problem.
Aside from the computer itself, you also have to choose a monitor to go along with it. Amazon offers a lot of options when it comes to choice of displays. There are budget options like the Acer SB220Q that features an IPS panel, 1080p resolution and 75Hz refresh rate. If you want a gaming/productivity monitor, going with an ultrawide like the LG 34WN80C-B might be the better option. It’s a curved 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) monitor that has an IPS panel and features USB-C connectivity and HDR support.
Since it started in 2015, Prime Day has always been held in July. This year’s Q4 schedule for Prime Day means it is falling closer to the holiday shopping season than ever before.
