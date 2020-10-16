BetterUp Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BetterUp, the global leader in mobile-based professional coaching has been named one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium-sized Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune for the second year in a row. The ranking is based on confidential survey feedback from more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The ranking follows additional 2020 award recognition for BetterUp, including being recognized as a Top Workplace for Millennials and a Top Workplace in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work and Fortune earlier this year.

Companies were evaluated on more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job, including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and the amount of camaraderie among team members.

“Inclusive leadership and a culture of belonging have been at the heart of BetterUp since our founding. As a pioneer in the field of workplace behavioral wellness and mental health, we strive to lead by example — empowering our partners, employees and peers to reach their fullest potential, professionally and personally,” said Eduardo Medina, Co-Founder and COO of BetterUp. “We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace by Fortune and Great Place to Work.”

BetterUp’s coaching model and company ethos is rooted in its unique “whole person” approach that recognizes we must also be thriving in our personal lives in order to succeed in the workplace. For its own employees, BetterUp provides five “inner work” days to focus on personalized growth, access to BetterUp’s industry-leading personalized coaching, funds for learning and development and other benefits, including a company holiday to vote on election day. Crunchbase recently spotlighted BetterUp as one of three emerging unicorns founded or led by Black and/or Latinx in its latest annual diversity report.

The global pandemic has accelerated the pace of change in the workplace. As more companies seek mental health and wellness solutions to equip their employees to thrive and perform through change and uncertainty, BetterUp has seen a surge in demand and usage. In the past year, BetterUp doubled its customer base, adding notable names such as AB InBev, Chevron and ServiceNow and to its roster of Fortune 1,000 customers.

“Best Workplaces like BetterUp have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”

To join BetterUp’s growing team, visit: https://www.betterup.com/en-us/about-us/careers.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, San Francisco-based BetterUp is the global leader in mobile-based professional coaching. BetterUp combines world-class coaching with AI technology and behavioral science to deliver personalized behavior change at scale, improving the wellbeing, adaptability and effectiveness of the workforce. With a network of over 2,000 coaches, BetterUp offers coaching in 34 languages across 66 countries, along with interactive professional development content, analytics and real-time insights to track employee progress. Used by leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp drives transformational and lasting behavior change, resulting in improved business outcomes across organizations and inspires professionals everywhere to pursue their lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.

Contacts

Ceci De La Montanya



BetterUp



press@betterup.co