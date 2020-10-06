BIO Appoints New CFO

Steve Jasko will Succeed Highly Respected Yvette White Wiggins

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) announced today the retirement of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Yvette White-Wiggins, after a distinguished 18-year career with the organization. White-Wiggins rose through the ranks at BIO and served as CFO since 2016, building a solid financial infrastructure that will serve the organization for years to come.

“We are truly grateful for Yvette’s extraordinary service to BIO over her long tenure here,” said Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, BIO’s President and CEO. “Yvette’s commitment to our organization went beyond expert cash management and financial accounting. She was a true believer in our mission to improving lives, as she faced her own challenges with two different types of cancer. Her life story continues to be an inspiration to us all.”

A prominent contributor to BIO’s “I am BIO” campaign, White-Wiggins can be seen here moderating the inaugural video in the series.

White-Wiggins will be succeeded by Steve Jasko who brings more than 25 years of financial and operational experience to the position. He has served as CFO for two not-for-profit organizations, the TB Alliance, and Howard Hughes Medical Institute. His pharmaceutical experience includes six years at Celgene where he first held the position of Corporate Treasurer and later Vice President of Finance and Business Development for the Cellular Therapeutics Division. He also has nearly a decade of experience working at Merck.

“As BIO moves into its next chapter, we welcome Steve to the team,” said McMurry-Heath. “His wide range of financial experience as well as his background in non-profits and pharmaceutical companies will make this a smooth transition. We look forward to his building on the foundation that Yvette built.”

About BIO

BIO is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

Contacts

Theresa Brady

Web: www.bio.org

Blog: www.biotech-now.org

Twitter: @IAmBiotech