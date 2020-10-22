Bixin Ventures Announces $100M Proprietary Capital Fund to Support Global Blockchain Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Oct 22, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Bixin Ventures has launched a $100 million proprietary capital fund to support the global blockchain ecosystem and infrastructure necessary for the future of open finance through a permissionless and decentralized network.

Bixin Ventures participated as co-lead investor in a strategic round for O(1) Labs, the team incubating Mina Protocol, contributing US$ 2M to the raise, and has invested in projects including Microbit, xDai, Algorand, Nervos, Arweave, Conflux, Certik, and Marlin.

Earlier in 2020, Bixin Ventures announced a $66 million proprietary fund of funds enabling hedge funds and liquidity providers to strengthen the global liquidity framework in Bitcoin markets, with qualifying fund recipients satisfying fully denominated BTC criteria.

“One of our primary priorities is to help make the ecosystem truly global. Our investment team is working alongside the founders to provide guidance and expertise for growth in Asia,” said Wang Xi, partner at Bixin Ventures.

Bixin mining operations are currently operating at 300 megawatt-hour capacity, boasting ~3,000 peta hash per second (PH/s) of computing power, which accounts for roughly 2% of the global Bitcoin network. Bixin Wallet has over 1 million retail users and has been one of the incumbent crypto wallets available in Asia.

Bixin has presence around the world with primary offices located in Hong Kong. Bixin aims to solve long standing issues, create long term value and provide long term support for the Bitcoin ecosystem. Please visit the official websites at https://bixin.com/ and https://bixinvc.com to learn more.

Media Contact

invest@bixin.com

About Bixin

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com