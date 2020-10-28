Chris Penrose Joins FogHorn as Chief Operating Officer

FogHorn strengthens leadership team with former AT&T executive to support rapid company growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FogHorn, a leading developer of Edge AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Penrose as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Penrose joins FogHorn from AT&T, where, as Senior Vice President of AT&T IoT Solutions, he led the company to become one of the fastest-growing and successful IoT players in the world. Most recently, Penrose served as the Senior Vice President of Portfolio Integration and Partner Solutions for AT&T Business Solutions, leading the advanced sales, solutioning and consulting efforts for the company, as well overseeing the partnership channel globally. In his role as COO at FogHorn, Penrose will lead the company’s go-to-market functions and support the next phase of company growth into 2021 and beyond.

With over three decades of experience in telecommunications and software, Penrose brings a strong background in strategic planning, business development, sales, marketing, customer service and distribution. He has built domain expertise in wireless, 5G, edge computing and next-generation networking, as well as vertical expertise across automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, retail, public safety, fleet and smart cities.

“Chris brings years of proven experience growing and scaling new business across various complex technology domains and vital vertical audiences to the FogHorn team,” said David C. King, CEO of FogHorn. “His passion for collaborative leadership and forward-thinking innovation, paired with his deep experience and knowledge of IoT and 5G, will play a critical role in continuing our rapid company growth and deepening our portfolio of industry use cases. Additionally, his extensive industry relationships will bolster FogHorn’s affluent partner ecosystem and we’re honored to have him join our team.”

“During my time at AT&T, I was involved in pioneering innovative technologies across a range of industries, which is where I first recognized the value edge computing brings to customers,” said Penrose. “FogHorn offers an Edge AI platform that will positively impact business operations, performance and efficiency in the years ahead. I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team to broaden FogHorn’s reach and help customers achieve meaningful benefits from their edge analytics and AI/ML deployments.”

Penrose will start with FogHorn on Nov. 2, upon his retirement from AT&T.

About FogHorn

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge AI software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications.

