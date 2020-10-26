Church Mutual® Names Senior Vice President – Finance

MERRILL, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dwayne “Dewey” Gantz has joined Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, as senior vice president – Finance, reporting to Kevin Root, executive vice president – Operations. Gantz will collaborate with Jeff Steffen, current senior VP and CFO, who will retire in early 2021.





Upon Steffen’s retirement, Gantz will lead the entire Finance organization and all related services as senior vice president – chief financial officer.

“After a comprehensive, nationwide search, we have identified an incredibly competent and experienced financial expert who will be able to build on Jeff Steffen’s great work,” Root said. “We will miss Jeff’s leadership and insights, but we also look forward to the value Dewey will bring to our senior leadership team and the entire company.”

With nearly four decades of financial and insurance experience, Gantz brings a wealth of knowledge to Church Mutual. He has held prominent positions with several national insurance carriers and most recently served as senior financial officer – property and casualty at United States Automobile Association (USAA) in San Antonio, Texas.

Gantz earned his bachelor’s degree in accountancy at Trinity Western College in British Columbia, Canada. He holds an MBA in accounting from University of Phoenix and a doctorate in accounting from Walden University. He also holds several professional designations including CPA, CMA, ChFC, CLU and CPCU, in addition to green and black belts in Six Sigma.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers’ compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company “A” (excellent) rating

BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

Contacts

Contact: Dawn Bernatz



Title: Director of Corporate Communications



Phone: 715-539-4597



Email: dbernatz@churchmutual.com