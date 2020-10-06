Dividend Finance Announces New Lending Platform & Broader Suite of Loan Products

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dividend Finance Inc. (“Dividend”), a leading FinTech point-of-sale lender to solar and home improvement contractors, is announcing the launch of a new technology platform. In addition to a new solar + home improvement partner portal, Dividend is offering its solar contractors an array of new products and enhancements including:

Dividend Lite – a new single-page URL application which makes qualifying and signing up a customer faster and easier;

New solar loan terms including a 25-year 2.99% APR, 20-year 1.49% APR, 15-year 1.49% APR, and 10-year 0.99% APR*;

More flexible credit criteria and funding requirements; and

Same-day approvals and project funding

Dividend’s New Partner Portal



With solar and home improvement in one portal, Dividend is making it easier than ever for contractors to provide a fast and informative sales experience to their customers. Dividend’s new portal offers a faster credit application process, the ability for users to update and resend documents, automated change orders, and customizable pipeline functionality to better enable users to manage projects from start to finish.

“We’ve been listening to our contractor network and wanted to deliver a comprehensive overhaul in Q4 2020 with a diverse suite of loan product options, a more flexible point-of-sale experience, enhanced credit approvals, and a streamlined funding process. The residential solar industry has continued to thrive despite facing some major hurdles in 2020. We are proud to see so many of our installer partners working to find creative solutions in this challenging and rapidly-changing environment, and we will continue our efforts to deliver tools that help salespeople close more deals and business leaders run more efficient operations,” said Skyler Hopkins, Dividend’s SVP of Solar Sales.

Dividend Lite – The Single Page App



In addition to the new partner portal, Dividend has launched a single page application to provide maximum speed and flexibility at the point of sale. Dividend Lite requires fewer data inputs upfront and allows a customer to go from prequalification to loan signing with a single click, while ensuring the same best-in-class consumer protection and data security protocols that the industry has come to expect from Dividend.

Direct Pay with CED Ensemble



After nearly three years of steady growth, Dividend is launching a new funding structure with CED Greentech’s Ensemble program. With Ensemble, installers can access up to a 50% stage payment and eliminate the burden of accounting and credit line management while getting exclusive access to the Dividend-Ensemble product suite. The latest iteration of this partnership removes the need for upfront project diligence and invoicing and ensures a more precise and streamlined funding process.

Technology Integrations



Over the coming months, Dividend will be launching strategic partnerships with some of the most popular point-of-sale tools in the solar industry, in addition to customized integrations for installer partners. Whether installers have built in-house software or are leveraging 3rd party applications, Dividend can integrate the prequalification, document signing, and pipeline management workflow for a truly seamless experience for the entire organization.

About Dividend Finance



Dividend is a leading FinTech point-of-sale lender to home improvement and solar contractors. The Company pioneered the residential solar financing landscape in 2014 with the launch of its EmpowerLoan™ product for financing residential solar installations and continues to expand its product offerings into the Home Improvement market. In addition to its industry-leading suite of financial products, Dividend has developed a comprehensive technology platform for installation partners and homeowners to streamline the financing process and manage financed project fulfillment. Learn more by visiting https://www.dividendfinance.com/div-partner-portal.

*Loan terms subject to underwriting and credit approval. Rates and terms may change. Please contact Dividend for more information.

Contacts

Dividend Finance



Katie Giori, 858-800-4939



katie@dividendfinance.com