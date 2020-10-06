Dr. Sabah al-Binali Joins OurCrowd as UAE-Based Venture Partner & Head of Gulf Region

Israel’s most active venture investor to increase tech investment and deal flow in the region

JERUSALEM & ABU DHABI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OurCrowd, the world’s largest global venture investing platform and Israel’s most active venture investor, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sabah al-Binali as UAE-based venture partner and head of the Gulf region.

Dr. al-Binali will oversee the development of OurCrowd’s business in the region. OurCrowd plans to meet the growing demand for meaningful ties with Israel expressed by the investment and entrepreneurial communities in the UAE and neighboring states following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Dr. al-Binali is a seasoned financial services executive with 22 years of experience in investments and an entrepreneurial leader with a track record of financing, building and exiting companies in the MENA region. He was instrumental in facilitating the sale to Credit Suisse of a Saudi investment bank and the acquisition of the Zawya news agency by Thomson Reuters.

OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved said: “Just two weeks after the Abraham Accords were signed, we are pleased to appoint Dr. al-Binali as head of the region for OurCrowd. Dr. al-Binali is one of the first senior Emiratis to be hired by an Israeli firm as a partner. Dr. al-Binali brings incredible energy and skills to our growing business. He will effectively build bridges between the tech and financial communities in the UAE and Israel.”

“I look forward to leading OurCrowd’s expansion in the UAE and the Gulf region at this historic turning-point in Middle East diplomacy,” said Dr. al-Binali, OurCrowd Venture Partner and Head of Gulf Region. “OurCrowd’s global platform provides a perfect meeting-point for startups, entrepreneurs and investors from the vibrant tech ecosystems in Israel and the UAE. There are already signs that OurCrowd’s success in Israel, the U.S. and other markets will be extended to include the Gulf region.”

Dr. al-Binali has rich experience in governance and company leadership at the highest levels. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Investment and Strategy Committee of The National Investor, Chief Investment Officer and CEO of Credit of Shuaa Capital, Director of the Board at Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia, Vice Chairman of Shuaa Capital Saudi Arabia, Vice Chairman of Gulf Finance Co., Chairman of Gulf Installments Co., Chairman of Zawya, Director of the Board at Visa International CEMA Region, founding CEO and CIO of Saffar Capital and Head of the Treasury and Investment Division at Union National Bank.

Dr. al-Binali received his Ph.D. from Columbia University and his B.S.E from Princeton University.

Founded by Jonathan Medved, OurCrowd, Israel’s most active venture investor, is a global leader in equity crowdfunding with $1.5B of committed funding. OurCrowd will support UAE-based startups seeking growth and development in Israel, as well as leverage its diverse portfolio to enhance business development for UAE startups seeking to collaborate on innovative solutions. OurCrowd plans to open an office in the UAE by the end of 2020.

Dr. al-Binali will speak at the UAE Tech Investment Landscape: Introduction for the Israeli Ecosystem on October 13, hosted by OurCrowd and Emirates Angels.

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global venture investment platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. The most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its capital, and provides its global network with unparalleled access to co-invest and contribute connections, talent and deal flow. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships. With $1.5 billion of committed funding, and investments in 220 portfolio companies and 22 venture funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of 55,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 183 countries to invest alongside, at the same terms. OurCrowd’s portfolio is diversified across sectors and stages, ranging from seed and series A through late stage and pre-IPO firms. Since its founding in 2013, OurCrowd portfolio companies have been acquired by some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including Microsoft, Uber, Canon, Oracle, Nike, and Intel. To register and get involved, visit http://www.ourcrowd.com/.

