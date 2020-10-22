Dynatrace and ServiceNow Strengthen Cloud AIOps Partnership

Bi-directional platform integration allows joint customers to increase efficiency, reduce risk, and digitally transform faster

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today an enhanced, bi-directional, and automatic integration between the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform and the ServiceNow® Platform. With precise topology and service mapping for dynamic multicloud environments, joint customers can increase efficiency through intelligent automation and reduce the risk of disruptions with predictive problem identification and automatic remediation, giving BizDevOps teams more time to innovate and accelerate digital transformation. By combining automatic and intelligent observability from Dynatrace with the intelligent automation capabilities of the ServiceNow Platform, customers and partners can speed their path to autonomous cloud operations.

“Dynatrace is a great partner for ServiceNow,” said Jeff Hausman, Vice President and General Manager of IT Operations Management, Security and CMDB/ServiceGraph at ServiceNow. “Using the combination of ServiceNow and Dynatrace, customers gain a deeper understanding of digital services, deriving signals from noise to pinpoint root cause, and deliver resilient operations for all applications and microservices in hybrid or multicloud environments.”

“Both ServiceNow and Dynatrace are strategic platforms for managing our cloud-native environment, and it is great to see this tight integration between the two,” said Mervyn Lally, Global Chief Enterprise Architect at Experian. “Together, they provide a complete service map of our environment, smarter AI-driven answers, and closed-loop, automated workflows to ensure any changes or fixes that we’ve implemented are successful. This enables our teams to focus on the value-added tasks of digital transformation, and deliver simple, easy, and seamless experiences that help our clients operate and consumers thrive.”

Through the Dynatrace and ServiceNow partnership, customers can transform how they work, and accomplish more with less time, resources, and money. Some of the outcomes they can realize include:

Greater efficiency – Automatic, real-time topology spanning hybrid, multicloud environments with rich context to understand potential issues in digital services and their precise root-cause.

– Automatic, real-time topology spanning hybrid, multicloud environments with rich context to understand potential issues in digital services and their precise root-cause. Reduced risk of disruptions – Proactive identification of issues affecting the roll-out or operation of cloud services, prioritized by business impact to reduce noise and ensure application and digital business continuity.

– Proactive identification of issues affecting the roll-out or operation of cloud services, prioritized by business impact to reduce noise and ensure application and digital business continuity. Faster innovation – Combining the intelligence built into each platform reduces time spent on low-value, time-consuming tasks, freeing up resource-constrained IT teams to refocus on innovation and driving better business outcomes faster.

“As they execute their digital transformation projects in dynamic multicloud environments, customers are looking for ways to tame cloud complexity and gain more time for innovation,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “We are thrilled that through close collaboration with ServiceNow and our joint customers, we can now provide the closed-loop, predictive problem identification and automatic remediation customers have been clamoring for. Together, we are enabling an AIOps-approach for autonomous cloud operations.”

This announcement builds on the recent release of the Service Graph Connector for Dynatrace®. Brian Emerson, ServiceNow VP of Products, ITOM will join Mike Maciag, CMO at Dynatrace, to demonstrate the benefits of this bi-directional integration during their webinar, Transform how you work with Dynatrace and ServiceNow, on November 10, 2020. Sign up for the webinar here and read the Dynatrace blog for additional details.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Contacts

Hailey Melamut



March Communications



dynatrace@marchcomms.com

+1 617.960.9856

Tristan Webb



Spark Communications



dynatrace@sparkcomms.co.uk

+44 207.436.0420