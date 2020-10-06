eCommerce Expo Asia to announce Premium Retail Executive Summit in March 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct 6, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – eCommerce Expo Asia today announced the launch of its premium conference, the Retail Executive Summit, that will be taking place on 4th March, 2021 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The exclusive senior executive conference will be restricted to a limited number of senior retail & ecommerce professionals, and will be the first of its kind in Singapore. The conference will give attendees insights into the emerging retail trends in APAC, and unveil the data behind ecommerce trends over the last 6 months. Topics include Conquering Cross Border, Contactless Retail and Emerging eCommerce Technologies.

Director for the Summit, Indiana Bisley stated, “The new launch is the answer to B2B & B2C enterprise feeling displaced by the last 6 months of trading. eCommerce has opened up a world of opportunity to those agile enough to move with the times & we want to give retailers, brands & marketplaces the insights and data to leverage the rapid shift to mobile commerce.”

Throughout the day’s activities, attendees will be presented with invaluable networking opportunities via a networking lunch and evening networking cocktails. Round tables will foster discussions around online trading strategies, and workshops will give insight into the most fit-for-purpose e-commerce technologies for differing business models.

The premium conference will also provide a platform for a small number of relevant ecommerce solution providers to showcase their latest solutions.

“dotdigital has supported eCommerce Expo Asia and London for many years now. We’re looking forward to the launch of the Retail Executive Summit as another great networking engagement”, said Aparna Gray, Head of Marketing, APAC at dotdigital, who will be a founding partner of the Summit.

The Retail Executive Summit is currently accepting exhibition & sponsorship applications. Visitor registrations will open in the coming month.

For more information on the Retail Executive Summit, visit www.ecommerceexpoasia.com/RES

For media enquiries, kindly contact Nic-cole Chia at n.chia@closerstillmedia.com.

