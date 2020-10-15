Endurance Reports Significant Gold Mineralized Zone at the Reliance Gold Property in B.C.

Eagle South Channel Samples Include 8.97 gpt Gold over 9.6 m within Broader Zone

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Endurance Gold Corporation (TSX.V:EDG) (the “Company“) is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 exploration program on the Reliance Gold Property (the “Property“) in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres (“km“) east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. Follow up of previously reported chip sampling has identified a wide gold mineralized shear at the Eagle South showing. Systematic channel sampling from outcrop has returned 8.9 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold over 9.6 metres (“m”) within a wider mineralized zone of 6.92 gpt gold over 13.4 m.

The Eagle South Zone does not have any significant associated antimony. The true width of the sampled and exposed 13.4 m zone is estimated to be about 10 m. The last channel sample on the outcrop exposure returned 2.47 gpt gold. Thus, the shearing and gold-mineralized system at the Eagle South Zone remains open to expansion along strike to the southeast and northwest, and at width to the southwest under talus and pumice-ash cover. A summary of the individual channel sample values is appended to this release.

The Eagle South Zone was identified in outcrop in a historic road cut located in the footwall of the furthest southeast outcrop exposure of the Royal Shear. The outcrop exhibits oxidized sulphides and iron carbonate and sericite alteration hosted in sheared feldspar porphyry and volcanics. A map with the location of these channel sample results and earlier reported rock chip and grab samples is appended below and available on the Company website. The Eagle South Zone was prioritized this summer for further prospecting and sampling due to an associated 3.66 gpt gold-in-soil anomaly, an initial grab sample which assayed 2.79 gpt gold, an associated biogeochemistry anomaly and follow-up chip samples which assayed 8.8 gpt gold over 1.52 m and 24.4 gpt gold over 0.30 m. (see Press Release dated September 28, 2020).

On the Royal Shear historic road cuts have been cleaned and prepared for detailed geological mapping and channel sampling along the 850 m trend of altered and mineralized outcrops. All outcrop areas prepared to date have systematic channel sampling completed and all samples have been submitted for gold and multielement analysis. Results of the channel sampling from the Imperial, Eagle, Crown, and Merit Zones will be reported as received.

A geological structural map and report by Jim Oliver of Oliver Geoscience International Ltd. has now been received. This geological activity focused on the area of the Royal Shear with the currently identified gold prospects. Additional geological structural mapping is currently in progress with a report of results expected in November. The biogeochemical sampling program along interpreted extensions of the Royal Shear is now complete and over 1,000 samples have been submitted for analysis. Results will be reported when received. The company has submitted its application for a drill permit in February. The consultation referral phase has now ended with no comments or concerns received from other resource agencies or communities. Dialogue remains active with the affected First Nation communities.

The Company acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Property in September 2019. The Property was previously explored with trenching and diamond drilling from 1985 through 2008. The last program of drilling in 2008 targeted the Imperial Zone and returned highlight drill intersection widths including 13.30 gpt gold over 4.20 m (est 1.8m true width).

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Channel samples were collected by a geologist and assistant using a hand-held electric hammer “demolition” chisel which extracts a continuous channel in outcrop horizontally across a pre-measured and marked outcrop face. In 2020 all rock and channel samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property or within the target areas. The work program was supervised by Darren O’Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O’Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Reliance Property, BC Eagle South Zone Contiguous Channel Sampling (from north to south) SAMPLE # width of Au Sample (m) ppm B838715 1.22 0.041 B838716 1.22 0.015 B838717 1.83 0.029 B838718 1.83 0.037 B838719 1.83 0.041 B838721 1.37 9.830 8.97 gpt Au over 9.6m 6.92 gpt Au over 13.4 m B838722 0.91 14.300 B838723 1.22 9.790 B838724 1.07 6.020 B838725 1.22 1.285 B838726 1.22 2.030 B838727 1.83 18.350 B838728 0.76 4.770 B838729 1.07 0.227 B838731 0.61 4.700 B838732 1.52 1.345 B838733 0.61 2.470 open to expansion – no exposure Note: B838720 & B838730 were QAQC duplicates of the prior samples

