Fashwire Announces Partnership with Gifting Brands, Accelerating the Fashion Platform’s Philanthropic Mission, FashGive

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fashion–Fashwire further accelerates its philanthropic mission, FashGive, as its Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney joins the Board of Gifting Brands, an organization which seeks to create unique consumer shopping experiences that combine the power of upscale retail brands, sustainable inventory solutions and philanthropy.

Additionally, beginning October 21, 2020 until November 23, 2020, Fashwire will donate $0.50USD for every download of the app (App Store and Google Play) to support Gifting Brands.

“Gifting Brands’ mission complements the core values of Fashwire and we are likeminded in that we fuse together fashion and philanthropic causes making this the ideal partnership,” stated Kimberly Carney, Fashwire Founder and CEO. “I am honored to join the Board as we seek to find solutions in the fashion space while giving back to charitable organizations.”

Fashwire’s web and app-based fashion discovery global platform and shopping marketplace brings forward a portfolio of 300+ emerging and established designers across 33+ countries, in both the ready-to-wear and accessories space while Gifting Brands finds innovative ways to solve the problem of excess inventory while adding value to retailers, consumers and nonprofits.

For consumers, Gifting Brands creates a fun-fulfilling place for them to shop for designer brands at great prices with the power to give back. For brands, through an inventory philanthropy model, the platform gives retailers a sustainable, charitable method of managing their inventory, reducing environmental impacts and connecting them with consumers who care.

“Gifting Brands’ serves as a catalyst for charities that improve the lives of women, children, and families through a unique consumer shopping experience” stated Jeannie Barsam, Founder and CEO of Gifting Brands “With Kimberly’s deep knowledge of a dual B2B and B2C marketplace with Fashwire we can work together to help solve excess inventory for private label and luxury brands, create a fun and fulfilling shopping experience for consumers while giving back to charities that are making a difference in the world.”

About Fashwire:

Fashwire’s global platform provides its portfolio of 300+ designers from more than 30+ countries vital insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns on the popularity of new collections and future products. A two-sided marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, Fashwire’s B2C shopping platform creates a compelling interactive experience by combining fun, immersive swipe voting with the ability to influence the designer instantly. Giving designers real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes Fashwire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company has raised $2.5M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors. For more information, visit Fashwire at www.fashwire.com. You can find us on social by liking Fashwire on Facebook and following Fashwire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and TikTok.

About Gifting Brands:

Gifting Brands is an innovative apparel and accessory company giving 100% of proceeds from each purchase consumers make to approved non-profits selected at the time of purchase. For more information, visit Gifting Brands giftingbrands.com.

