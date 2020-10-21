Federos Named Most Promising SDN Solution Provider

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Federos®, a leading provider of AI-optimized solutions that assure availability and performance of critical networks and services, has been chosen as a “Most Promising SDN Solution Provider” for 2020 by CIOReview magazine. The award recognizes Federos for the significant benefits its software solutions and services bring to the networks of leading global telecommunications carriers and 5G network operators, cloud-based service providers, and many of the world’s largest enterprises.

The award highlights Assure1®, the company’s flagship product that enables operators to simplify, automate, and transform their network operations through real-time operational intelligence about critical networks and services. It recognizes how the Assure1 platform enables legacy tool consolidation by providing fault, performance, topology, and service management functionality in a unified, open, and highly performing platform that is optimized by AIOps. By leveraging these capabilities, operators can retire legacy tools, reduce their operational workload, and improve their end customer’s quality of service.

The deep functionality of Assure1 ensures that the end-user experience is not impacted as Communication Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, and enterprises transition from traditional networks to SDN and integrate network functions virtualization (NFVs) or virtual network functions (VNFs). Federos’ highly skilled services delivery team helps customers maximize the functionality of Assure1 to transition to a “dark NOC” environment and seamlessly monitor all new devices in their expanding networks.

“We’re proud to be recognized as a Most Promising SDN Solution Provider,” said Keith Buckley, Federos CEO. “This recognition reinforces what our marquis customers around the world already know and benefit from—Assure1’s unified software-defined networking solutions ensure up-time in an ever-changing software environment.”

About Federos

Federos is a leading provider of AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation solutions that monitor and manage the performance of critical networks and services.

Our solutions ensure the delivery of digital services that businesses rely on by observing, analyzing, and acting on incidents that can cause widespread outages, SLA violations, and customer churn.

Our customers are global Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and other enterprises with complex and large-scale networks. We help them transform their operations to reduce costs, grow revenue streams, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer service.

For more information on Federos, please see: https://www.federos.com

Contacts

Donna Bastien, Public Relations



303-880-4904



dbastien@federos.com