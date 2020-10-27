FlowStone Partners Hires Mark Phillip as Managing Director, Head of Business Development

FlowStone Partners provides high-net-worth and family office investors access to private equity opportunities through secondary, primary, and co-investment strategies

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FlowStonePartners—FlowStone Partners announced today that it has hired Mark Phillip as Managing Director. Phillip will lead business development and investor relations efforts for the firm. Phillip brings nearly two decades of experience in commercializing and investing in liquid and illiquid alternative investment strategies.

FlowStone Partners provides high-net-worth and family office investors with institutional-quality, highly diversified exposure to the private equity asset class through secondary, primary, and co-investment strategies. The FlowStone senior investment team has more than 65 years of combined private equity secondary and primary investment experience.

“I am excited to join the FlowStone team, which is lowering the barriers to private equity investing for individuals and family offices,” Phillip said. “I look forward to introducing more investors to FlowStone’s unique and client-centric approach, including institutional investors that may benefit from our fund offering and solutions.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the FlowStone team,” added Scott Conners, Managing Director and President of FlowStone Partners. “Mark shares our values and commitment to bringing institutional-quality private equity investment opportunities to more people. By adding Mark as our partner, we have significantly upgraded our business development and investor relations efforts. We’re excited to work with him as we grow our enterprise.”

Prior to FlowStone, Phillip was a Principal at MatlinPatterson Asset Management, a multi-billion-dollar credit platform. In that role, he led the launch and distribution of new fund vehicles, sub-advisory relationships, and separate managed accounts for institutional investors and wealth management platforms. Mark was particularly instrumental in the growth of MP Securitized Credit Partners, an opportunistic investor in structured finance markets.

Prior to MatlinPatterson, Phillip served as a Vice President at Morgan Stanley within the Alternative Investment Group. In that role, he was responsible for sourcing, conducting due diligence, and covering investments in hedge funds.

Phillip graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from DePaul University. He is currently pursuing a Master in Finance degree from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

About FlowStone Partners

