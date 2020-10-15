FOX News Digital Network Notches Highest-Rated Quarter of Multiplatform Views and Multiplatform Minutes in History

Network Continues Streak with Best September Ever, Earning Double-Digit Increases Across All Key Indicators Versus Prior Year

September Marks Highest Month in Unique Visitors for the FOX News Mobile App and Tenth Consecutive Month Earning Over 100 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital closed out the third quarter of 2020 with its highest quarter in network history in multiplatform views (nearly 6.1 billion) and multiplatform minutes (nearly 14.2 billion) and secured double-digit increases versus the prior year across all key metrics, including average monthly multiplatform unique visitors (a 16 percent increase from prior year quarter), multiplatform views (a 14 percent increase from prior year quarter) and multiplatform minutes (a 19 percent increase from prior year quarter), according to Comscore. The digital network also finished the month of September with its strongest performance of any on record and led the news competition in multiplatform minutes (nearly 4.4 billion and up 13 percent from the prior year).

September 2020 marked the highest month in history for unique visitors on the mobile application, as well as the network’s tenth consecutive month notching over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors. Furthermore, the FOX News Mobile App surpassed the CNN Mobile App for the 22nd month in a row in unique visitors (8.9 million versus CNN’s 7 million), and delivered its seventh consecutive month scoring over 8 million unique visitors.*

Fox News finished the quarter as the most engaged brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) among the news competitive set, according to Socialbakers. FOX News remained number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors for the quarter, amounting 154.5 million on Facebook and 70.9 million Instagram interactions and the highest quarter of interactions across the board, also according to Socialbakers. According to data from Crowdtangle, FOX News topped Facebook Video for the quarter, driving 645.8 million total video views. For the 73rd straight month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving over 76 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers.

Additionally, FOXBusiness.com delivered its highest quarter in history across all key performance metrics. FOXBusiness.com averaged 31.5 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors, drove 693 million multiplatform total minutes and saw 419 million multiplatform total views last quarter, securing double digit growth increases across the latter metrics, and a triple digit increase across average monthly multiplatform unique visitors.**

SEPTEMBER 2020 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 4,387,000,000 (up 13 percent vs. September 2019)



CNN.com – 3,739,000,000 (up 19 percent vs. September 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 2,009,000,000 (up 17 percent vs. September 2019)



CNN.com – 2,101,000,000 (up 30 percent vs. September 2019)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 108,851,000 (up 11 percent vs. September 2019)



CNN.com – 144,471,000 (up 11 percent vs. September 2019)

3Q’20 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 14,195,000,000 (up 19 percent vs. prior year quarter)



CNN.com – 13,250,000,000 (up 45 percent vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 6,075,000,000 (up 14 percent vs. prior year quarter)



CNN.com – 7,013,000,000 (up 48 percent vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Average Monthly Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 114,951,000 (up 16 percent vs. prior year quarter)



CNN.com – 156,449,000 (up 20 percent vs. prior year quarter)

