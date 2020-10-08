Global Conference, Communications Week™, Taps Leading Event Platform Brella for Transformative Digital-First Experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Communications Week™, the cross-industry event for public relations, marketing and media professionals, and Brella, the leading event platform for virtual, physical and hybrid events, have joined forces to transform Communications Week 2020 into an innovative, digital-first experience.

Brella, the company enabling thousands of top events such as Coindesk and LendIt to pivot to fully virtual offerings, is rooted in making networking at conferences a more seamless, authentic and engaging experience. Brella matches attendees based on their industry and interest areas through its proprietary AI-powered algorithms. From there users have the ability to book virtual meetings, chat with attendees directly, and enjoy high-quality programming – all through one platform. Since March, Brella has seen its request for platform demos increase by 300 percent and has helped facilitate more than one million meetings in 2020.

“According to our data, 89 percent of people attend events to meet people and make connections,” said Jani Lehtimäki, co-founder of Brella. “In the digital-first climate that we’re currently living in, and the world’s leading in-person networking opportunities on pause, we can offer the one thing that typical virtual events lack: connections. We’re very excited to partner with Communications Week and enhance its global footprint by providing attendees a platform to network and engage with other professionals, no matter where they are tuning in from.”

Brella’s data found virtual events are seeing 30 percent more engagement than physical conferences. Through the partnership with Brella, Communications Week attendees will have the opportunity to attend live virtual sessions as well as have time dedicated to networking – creating an atmosphere for organic connections. Communications Week attendees must register for the event to receive exclusive access to the Brella platform and the week’s programming led by industry luminaries.

“Our audience attends Communications Week year after year for the experience we provide and industry connections we enable,” said Tiffany Guarnaccia, founder of Communications Week. “This year’s conference theme is Connections, which is more important than ever in our current virtual environment. Partnering with Brella allows us to take our mission a step further, broadening attendance to a virtual, global audience, and ensuring our attendees receive the same quality experience they expect, without skipping a beat.”

Communications Week 2020 will take place October 19 – 23, 2020. To gain access to Communications Week via Brella, and for more information on this year’s programming, please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connections-2020-october-19-23-registration-120383723959.

About Communications Week

Communications Week was founded in 2014 to bring together the greatest minds in PR and media. The biggest industry organizations and media outlets have been supporters of the week since the event’s inception. Every year, Communications Week pinpoints some of the most pressing issues that the industry is facing. As the conference continues to grow, it attracts professionals from various levels of the marketing, media and communications industries. Designed to be the voice of many and not just one, Communications Week also holds sessions geared towards business professionals who are impacted by new communications trends, from HR professionals to entrepreneurs looking to understand how to measure PR. In 2018, Communications Week expanded globally with events in New York, Toronto, London and Hamburg. Communications Week was founded by Tiffany Guarnaccia, Founder and CEO of Kite Hill PR, a specialty communications agency. Kite Hill PR is the organizer of Communications Week worldwide. For more information visit www.commsweek.com.

About Brella

Brella is the leading event platform for virtual, physical, and hybrid events, with a presence in over 60 countries. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking and multiple revenue-generating opportunities, based on 5 solid years of virtual event experience. And with meticulous reporting and analytics on meetings, trending topics, and buyer intent, event organizers can deliver measurable exposure and transparent return on investment (ROI) for all their exhibitors, sponsors, and partners – consistently and easily. Brella has facilitated connections between millions of participants at both physical and virtual events and is on a mission to bring attendees together around the world for memorable, relevant, and engaging meetings. From cinching your next investment round to finding a new job to meeting a new research partner, and much more, meeting the right person one-on-one changes everything. Visit www.brella.io for more information.

