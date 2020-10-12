Global Home Energy Management Systems Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 115-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Home Energy Management Systems Market to Reach US$5 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Energy Management Systems estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Home Energy Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$446.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$880 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$880 Million by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Allure Energy Inc.
- C3 IoT
- Capgemini SE
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- GE Appliances
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- SmartThings
- Toshiba Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Home Energy Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 43
