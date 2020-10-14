Gloria Gray Reelected as Chairwoman of Metropolitan Board

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gloria D. Gray was unanimously reelected today as chairwoman of the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. She will begin her second two-year term on Jan. 1, 2021.

Gray has represented West Basin Municipal Water District on Metropolitan’s board since 2009 and was first elected by her colleagues as chairwoman in October 2018.

“I have worked hard over the past two years to bring a new voice and spirit of collaboration to our board,” Gray said following her reelection. “We have some far-reaching decisions on the immediate horizon, decisions that will shape Metropolitan for years to come. I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead our board as we find our path forward.”

Gray will head Metropolitan’s 38-member board as it selects a replacement for longtime general manager Jeffrey Kightlinger, who announced his retirement earlier this year. The board also faces critical decisions on the agency’s rate structure, long-term water strategy, and investment priorities, including whether to advance a major regional recycled water program and to continue supporting a conveyance tunnel in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to improve supply reliability.

As the head of the agency’s board, Gray represents district policies and programs at national, state and local levels and presides over monthly meetings of the board and its executive committee. She also appoints all members of the district’s nine standing committees, as well as the leaders of any special committees or task forces.

Gray is the first African American to lead Metropolitan’s board and only the second woman to do so in the district’s 92-year history. Before becoming a leader in the water sector, Gray served on the Inglewood Unified School District Board of Education. She retired from the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services as a health care administrator.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

