Green Care Solutions’ national Hemp Avenue Skincare campaign is the next big move in CBD

LOS ANGELES, CA., Oct 15, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – For many companies, the COVID-19 crisis has had a devastating impact. However, despite 2020’s unfavorable circumstances, CBD manufacturer Green Care Solutions is not only staying afloat, but thriving with record sales throughout the duration of the pandemic. C.E.O. Freddy Rashid attributed the company’s success to the existing national brand recognition they received during their 2019 marketing campaign. The company is now accelerating their retail expansion for 2021 and shows no signs of slowing down.

Green Care Solutions C.E.O. Freddy Rashid

Green Care Solutions is launching its first CBD skincare line, Hemp Avenue Skincare, which caught the attention of ‘As Seen on TV’ founder Kevin Harrington, who will be debuting the new line across the digital platform. When asked about the success of the launch, Rashid notes “We have over 160,000 followers on Instagram so our audience anticipates every time we’re about to launch a new product. Lastly, our formulations are top of the line and the packaging looks incredible so when people see this brand and how it’s packaged, it really grabs their attention.”

Green Care Solutions was set to launch it’s flagship store GCS Market in Fall of 2020, but due to Covid-19 plans to open its doors have been temporarily put on hiatus until LA County reopens. “COVID-19 has affected us in both a negative and positive way for the grand opening, but in a positive aspect we’ve seen a huge increase in sales over the past few months and over the duration of this period. However due to the shutdown, LA County has put restrictions on permits and when we’ll be allowed to open so we’re not sure when our doors will be open.” GCS market will carry all the standard products of a pharmacy/convenience store in addition to a plethora of Green Care Solutions CBD products.

Even with the temporary pause on the store openings, 2020 has been a year of incredible progress for the brand. The hit show and podcast Green Talk by Green Care Solutions will now be available for viewing on Roku. “We are making some huge changes in regards to the expansion of our platform. Right now Green Talk is available on every single listening platform you can think of. Some people prefer to listen on iHeart radio, some prefer iTunes, some prefer Spotify, some prefer to listen to the radio so they tune in to us on NBC Radio, and now we’ve partnered with Roku to air our show there as the next outlet available for our listeners. People will now be able to watch Green Talk on Roku or YouTube.”

Green Talk boasts an impressive line up of celebrity guests, including names like Montel Williams, Tommy Chong, Xzibit, John Salley, and more. “The beauty of our platform with Green Talk is that we get to tap into completely different demographics of listeners every time we have a new guest. We had Tito Ortiz come on the show and tapped into the MMA audience by bringing his fans over to listen, we recently had Fox Sports analyst and former NBA star Jim Jackson on the show and were able to reach a new audience of sports fans who are now coming back to listen. These new listeners are all learning about Green Care Solutions products from our show.”

Rashid never expected the show to become the success it is today, saying “when we first started we were asked to do 1 show per week, now because of how rapidly we’ve grown we’re doing 2 shows per week with over 3.4 million listeners per show and that number is continuing to grow. I’m still just as active in the production of the show now as I was in the beginning, but now things run so much smoother because we have production down perfectly, like a well oiled machine. We also plan on bringing on some new hosts this season as well so we’re really looking forward to announcing who that will be in the near future.”

With the new commercial starring Kevin Harrington now playing across various media platforms, it seems that the Green Care Solutions marketing strategy is truly setting them apart from other CBD brands. The commercial is finishing post-production and is set to air on Apple TV and across movie theatres and all digital platforms offered through Kevin’s media channels. When asked what it was like to work with Kevin and his team Rashid said, “It was an absolutely amazing opportunity and experience. Kevin is one of the best in the world at what he does, being the original shark from Shark Tank and having generated over 5 billion dollars in global sales. When his team approached us to work it was a situation that worked out well for both sides. His Sr. Vice President Lisa Vrancken is exceptional, his staff was incredibly professional and so great to work with, so we’re really excited to share the final products and begin airing our commercials soon.”

To learn more about Green Care Solutions visit www.greencaresolutions.com, and to learn more about Hemp Avenue Skincare visit www.hempavenueskincare.com

