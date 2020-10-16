HighRadius Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New CFO Hire

Enterprise SaaS veteran joins HighRadius to lead global financial strategy and operations

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order to cash process, today announced the addition of Scott Buxton as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Scott will be responsible for HighRadius’ global finance and accounting organization, as well as the corporate development and investor relations functions.

As an experienced and operationally oriented financial executive in the technology space, Scott will be joining the HighRadius executive team at a crucial time as the company gears up for its hyper-growth phase. Scott brings approximately 20 years of experience in Finance and Accounting, focused largely on building and scaling finance organizations at a rapid scale at Enterprise B2B SaaS companies.

Prior to joining HighRadius, Scott served as the VP of Finance at Datadog Inc., a monitoring platform for cloud applications. He led the company to an IPO at a $9 billion valuation and a current market capitalization of over $25 billion. During his tenure, Datadog grew from 100 to 2,000 employees and approached $1 billion in ARR. Over the course of 13 years, he has held executive finance and leadership roles at Deloitte & Touche LLP, working solely with tech companies in San Francisco, and GitHub, where he was the VP of Finance and Accounting.

“Finding a finance leader to join as CFO has been a top priority, in order to strengthen our executive team with competencies to grow the business on a global scale,” said Sashi Narahari, President and CEO of HighRadius. “Scott’s broad experience is a perfect match to support continued growth.”

“HighRadius has an impressive brand, a dedicated team, supportive and engaged customers, and has continued its innovation in the order to cash and treasury space,” said Scott Buxton. “I look forward to building on its excellent go-to-market strategy and helping drive further operational excellence and growth for this incredible company.”

Scott’s addition to the team comes shortly after HighRadius’ inclusion in Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. This demonstrates HighRadius’ commitment to innovation in the order to cash and treasury space and its investment across the board to build the right leadership for sustainable growth.

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOne™ B2B network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.

