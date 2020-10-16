Honda Announces Completion of the Tender Offer for Shares in Keihin, Showa and Nissin

TOKYO, Oct 16, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – As announced in the press release issued on October 30, 2019, Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, “Hitachi”), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE: 7267, “Honda”), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (“Hitachi Automotive Systems”), Keihin Corporation (TSE: 7251, “Keihin”), Showa Corporation (TSE: 7274, “Showa”), and Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (TSE: 7230, “Nissin”) entered into the basic contract regarding a management integration on October 30, 2019, to conduct the management integration through implementation of the absorption-type merger in which Hitachi Automotive Systems (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi) will be the surviving company, and Keihin, Showa and Nissin will be the disappearing companies after making Keihin, Showa and Nissin wholly-owned subsidiaries of Honda through tender offers targeting the common shares of Keihin, Showa and Nissin (collectively, the “Tender Offer”).

Honda announced that the Tender Offer commenced on September 2, 2020, was completed on October 15, 2020. For the results thereof, please refer to “Notice regarding Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Keihin Corporation (Securities Code:7251),” “Notice regarding Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Showa Corporation (Securities Code: 7274) and Change in the Subsidiary” and “Notice regarding Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 7230)”.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

