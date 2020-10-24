How Tiffaney Williams Has Taken Over the Financial Literacy Space and Has Made a National Name for Herself

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / With over ten years of valuable experience, Tiffaney Williams, a leading financial strategist, has dedicated her life towards helping individuals gain financial freedom by restoring credit, building businesses to multiple 6 figures, and creating multiple streams of opportunities for income. Tiffaney is proud to be a Certified Credit Counselor, with a master’s degree in economics and over 10,000 credit repair success stories, as well as over 500 business testimonials. On top of an already impressive resume, she is also nationally acclaimed in the financial industry with over 20 features from highly syndicated news appearances, including NBC, USA Today, CBS, FOX ABC, Future Sharks, and more.

In order to achieve such high levels of success, great motivation is necessary. For Tiffaney, she found motivation by being a voice for the voiceless. Many of the people with her same upbringing are labeled a statistic, but Tiffaney knew there was more to it, and that she could be the one to change it.

“I knew in order to do better, I had to be better. I had my son Michael during my senior year of high school. I felt all my dreams had shattered. I quickly realized my son, the greatest gift of all time, wouldn’t be the reason my dreams shattered, and it wouldn’t be me. We must hold ourselves accountable and do what we say, be what we want, and obtain what we desire. My mindset has always been to focus on my focus,” Tiffaney explains.

To make her even more impressive, Tiffaney accomplished all of this in a male-dominated industry as a black woman, defying all expectations, and proving her individualism. What allowed her to rise to the top was that she sees herself as a coach of experience, not a coach of just book smarts and theory.

“I mastered what not to do first so I could teach others what to do the first time. What makes me different is that I understand the psychology of wealth strategies, which are to start mentally first. I coach from mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, and financial perspectives, providing a well-rounded and therefore effective approach,” Tiffaney explains.

Instead of letting disadvantages keep her down, Tiffaney was able to find a way to make them work for her, inspiring her to work harder. Tiffaney was inspired by her own experiences with lack of knowledge, financial literacy, and money management. She wanted more money at the time, not realizing until later that money was nothing to wealth.

“Coming from a low-income family, I knew I had to level up, because my heart desired being rich, not knowing it to be more than the kind of “rich” than what you see on TV. Now, I am inspired to inspire others. My goal later was to teach my community what I now knew and understood. I wanted to teach and educate my community so they can make sound financial decisions to their benefit,” Tiffaney says.

Often, Tiffaney believes, people overthink and try to live a perfect life without mistakes. This is a pitfall many fall into, and Tiffaney frames this as an emotional way to live, which is motivated by a fear of failure – a negative place for motivation to be born. Tiffaney believes that we need to live strategically, rather than emotionally, to be fulfilled in our daily lives.

“You have to execute and be okay with knowing there are always going to be bumps in the road. The experience of losses teaching us lessons are what creates a dynamic entrepreneur. Someone who can go through the journey of entrepreneurship and still make it to the finish line, will find success a million times,” Tiffaney says.

While her positive and directed attitude separates Tiffaney from the competition, she admits she doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about her competitors. She believes worrying about others in her field is a significant waste of her energy and time that are much better spent elsewhere in areas that will propel her forward.

“There are over 4 million people in the US alone. With those numbers, I only have time to focus on looking for people that are looking for me. I focus on being goal-oriented, self-motivated and results-driven. I don’t just solve one problem, I solve massive problems,” Tiffaney says.

