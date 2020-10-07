How to Create a Content Strategy That Actually Drives Traffic

Without a strategy, success or failure is just a matter of luck and you will risk all your efforts going to waste. That’s likely why a large percentage (64%) of creators say that learning how to build a content strategy is one of their greatest educational needs. Content marketing can be used to successfully grow traffic and boost conversions. Take the example of vegasmobilecasino.co.uk. It is highly rated and very popular among casino players due to its content and services. So take a trip through this guide to see the simple steps needed for developing and executing a content marketing plan that’ll help you grow your business without wasting time and money.

Set Your Mission and Your Goals

A good starting point for your content strategy plan is to set out a content marketing mission statement. This is a brief statement that makes it easier to focus on what’s important and what’s not – in creating your content so your content marketing strategy stays on track.

Establish Your KPIs

The best way to achieve goals is to make them specific and measurable. That means setting key performance indicators (KPIs) for your content marketing strategy. The KPIs will help you know when you have achieved your goals by providing milestones you can check off.

Know Your Audience

You’ll need to be clear about who your audience is so you can create the right content to reach them. There are three actions you need to take.

Collect Demographic Data

Assess Your Current Position

Many businesses already have content out there. This will include content that’s on your blog, as well as social media content, podcasts, videos, and so on.

That’s why the next step is to figure out whether that content is helping you to meet your goals.

Figure Out the Best Content Channels

As you work through this process, you’ll start to get a sense of where your audience is hanging out, and where you already have a successful online presence. It’s best to focus on what’s working and expand from there, rather than try to do everything at once.

But to be sure, you’ll need to take another look at web analytics.

Decide on Content Types

Next, think about the types of content you need to create. There are some content types that every content marketing strategy will include. So blog posts are an essential part of your content marketing mix, and they still deliver strong results. Ideally, your blog posts will be actionable, valuable, and shareable, and may include a range of article types.

Identify and Allocate Resources

Now comes the question about allocating roles. You’ll need to think about who’s in overall charge, as well as who is responsible for delivering individual content items. This will depend on the size of your company and content team, and on whether you’re doing everything in-house, or farming out content production.

Create Content

Now it’s time to create content. With the research you’ve already done, you’ll have an idea of what type of blog post to create.

Distribute and Market

The next key part of your content strategy is distribution and marketing. That’s because you won’t get the results you want unless these are handled correctly.

Measure Results

Finally, it’s time to assess the success of your content marketing strategy. To do this, you’ll return to those KPIs you set at the start of the content strategy plan, and see what’s changed and whether you’re hitting your targets. By monitoring your progress, you’ll be able to tweak your content marketing strategy at regular intervals, so it’s always up to date.

That’s it! Now you know how to create a successful content marketing strategy from beginning to end.