Hunter.io Alternatives to Email Verification and Delivery Rates

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Email deliverability is a growing concern for many that actively engage in email campaigns. High bounce rates occur when sending to email addresses that are not valid. Too many bounces cause the sender’s email to get spam filtered, thus, never making it to the intended receiver’s inbox. Less emails delivered to the inbox, means far less results campaign results. Hunter.io’s email verifier tool helps eliminate bounced emails.

Hunter connects you with the people that matter for your business. Image Credit: 123RF.com / Melpomen.

Hunter Email Finder Overview

Hunter (hunter.io) allows you to find email addresses in seconds and connect with the people that matter for your business. Along with the email addresses, you can get the names, job titles, social networks and phone numbers. All the data has public sources detailed in the search results.

Founded in 2015 by Francois Grante and Antoine Finkelstein, their mission is to give professionals the power to create new connections with the people that matter. Hunter is used by 2,000,000+ professionals and chosen by leading companies to build more connections and grow their business.

Social media accounts include: Twitter @EmailHunter, Facebook @EmailHunter.co, Linkedin @hunterio, and others, including Hunter YouTube videos. The social hashtag commonly used is #Hunter or #Hunterio.

Hunter lets you find email addresses in seconds. Image Credit: Hunter.io.

Hunter Google Chrome Extension

There is a Hunter Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store.

Titled “Hunter: Find email addresses in seconds” and listed under the “Search Tools” category, Hunter has over 12,166 user reviews rating it 4.7 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 400,000+ users of the Hunter plugin. With Hunter for Chrome, you can immediately find who to contact when you visit a website.

Hunter plugin from the chrome web store. Image Credit: Google Chrome.

Hunter Email Finder Products and Solutions

Hunter key features includes:

Domain Search: The Domain Search is perfect to quickly find who to contact in a business. In half a second, it lists the email addresses publicly available on the web, with confidence scores, department filters and detailed sources.

Email Finder: The Email Finder is all you need to connect with any professional. It puts data together in all email formats, email addresses found on the web, verifications and other signals, to find the right contact information in seconds.

Email Verifier: Hunter designed the Email Verifier to be as complete as possible, with validations made at multiple levels: format, domain information, response of the mail servers and comparison with their unique base of 100+ million professional email addresses.

Bulk tasks: Search or verify lists of email addresses in minutes with the powerful bulk tasks.

Campaigns: Compose, personalize and schedule follow-ups. Sent from your Gmail account.

The Top Best Hunter Alternatives

These are some of the top alternatives to Hunter for productivity contact finding tools for uncovering email addresses and cell phone numbers. Hunter was also ranked along with Swordfish AI and ZoomInfo in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) Lusha (lusha.co) ContactOut (contactout.com) UpLead (uplead.com) Clearbit (clearbit.com) Voila Norbert (voilanorbert.com)

Hunter Review in Contact Finder

Hunter Review in Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

Hunter.io Email Finder Tutorial Video

Video of Hunter from YouTube channel.

Alternatively, see Hunter’s overview video directly on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk6cP8abn_E

