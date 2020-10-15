ISACA’s First-ever Virtual Privacy in Practice Conference Offers Privacy Insights and Solutions

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISACA–ISACA’s Privacy in Practice Conference, taking place 8 December 2020 as an online event, will give privacy professionals the opportunity to learn how to assess, build, and implement privacy solutions for their organizations, ensure compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations, and mitigate risk at their enterprises.

This is a new offering from ISACA and is its first privacy-focused conference. The growth in the privacy sector highlights the need for qualified professionals to create privacy solutions that are aligned with organizational goals and risk appetite. Earlier this year, ISACA launched its Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) certification, which is the first experience-based, technical certification of its kind. Attendees who hold ISACA’s CDPSE will receive a discount of $150 off registration. Attendees who do not yet have the CDPSE certification but wish to obtain it can have the certification’s $50 application fee waived and receive the same discount on conference registration.

“Prioritizing data privacy is now more essential than ever before,” says Nader Qaimari, chief product officer at ISACA. “ISACA’s CDPSE certification offers privacy professionals an opportunity to validate their technical skills and knowledge, and the Privacy in Practice Conference offers valuable privacy insights and solutions.”

Privacy in Practice sessions, each one hour in length and providing opportunities to earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits, will be divided into tracks covering:

Data Governance and Lifecycle

Privacy Infrastructure, Security and Controls

Privacy Solutions

Sessions will be presented in real-time as if attendees were at an in-person event, and many will feature a live Q&A with speakers. All conference sessions are in CDT (UTC -5). Attendees will have extended access to the sessions and content so that they may view them at their own pace. Session topics include balancing analytics and privacy; helping DPOs with privacy automation tools; digital ethics; privacy strategies; cloud adoption; and privacy standards, among others.

Opening keynote speaker Ivana Bartoletti, privacy and digital ethics expert, author, and co-founder of Women Leading in AI Network, will explore how technology intersects with the law, privacy and human rights, and what we can do to ensure we build and use technology for good in her presentation, “Privacy in the Age of Big Data.”

Privacy in Practice attendees can earn up to nine continuing professional education (CPE) hours. More details and registration can be found at www.isaca.org/conferences/isaca-virtual-conference-privacy-in-practice. Companies interested in participating as a sponsor can contact sponsorship@isaca.org.

As 2020 enters its final months, ISACA has additional online offerings that provide training, certification and educational opportunities to meet the needs of IT or business technology professionals. These include:

Virtual Training Weeks on topics including cybersecurity fundamentals, AI and machine learning, privacy and data protection, cloud computing for auditors, and more; as well as

Online prep and proctoring for all credentials, including the CDPSE certification.

The CDPSE beta exam will be available to eligible candidates in January 2021. For more information about CDPSE, visit www.isaca.org/credentialing/certified-data-privacy-solutions-engineer. Visit the ISACA website for more information about the Privacy in Practice Conference: www.isaca.org/training-and-events.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology, equipping individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global association that leverages the expertise of its 145,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology.

