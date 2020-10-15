KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Elm 2020-4 Trust

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Elm 2020-4 Trust (the “Issuer” or “Elm 2020-4”), the second venture capital backed life sciences and technology loan securitization for MidCap Financial Services, LLC (“MidCap” or the “Company”) in 2020 and the fourth overall venture capital backed transaction for MidCap.

MidCap is a middle market-focused, specialty finance firm which was founded in 2008 that provides senior debt financing to companies across a wide range of industries. The Company provides loans intended to finance growth and manage working capital. MidCap has a focus on the direct origination of life sciences loans, technology loans, asset-backed loans, leveraged loans, real estate loans, lender finance loans, and franchise loans.

This transaction is secured by an initial pool comprised primarily of:

(1) First lien term loans to life sciences companies, (2) First or second lien term loans to technology companies and (3) Fully funded pari passu participations in senior secured revolving loans to technology companies.

