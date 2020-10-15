KBRA Releases Research – COVID-19 Infects Sales Tax Revenues

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research on nationwide sales tax collection trends and municipal sales tax revenue bonds.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected economically sensitive state and local revenue sources. Sales tax collections declined sharply in the early months of the pandemic, although recent year-over-year retail sales activity data suggests a budding recovery. Despite this uneven performance and potential for further volatility, KBRA believes sales tax revenue bonds are well secured and coverage remains strong, although individual municipality sales tax performance may not align with national trends due to localized retail issues. KBRA will monitor on a credit-by-credit basis.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Harvey Zachem, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2385

hzachem@kbra.com

Jozelle Cox, Analyst

+1 (646) 731-1227

jcox@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2347

kdaly@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Bill Baneky, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2409

bbaneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director

+1 (203) 806-0026

jkissane@kbra.com

More Stories

Washington Federal Reports Earnings Per Share Of $2.26 For Fiscal 2020

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $150 Million of Additional 5.375% Senior Notes

Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2020 Results, October 2020 Monthly Dividend and September 30, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

CACC INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Credit Acceptance Corporation

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Behalf of Investors

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Provides Dividend Payment Notification

You may have missed

Washington Federal Reports Earnings Per Share Of $2.26 For Fiscal 2020

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $150 Million of Additional 5.375% Senior Notes

Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2020 Results, October 2020 Monthly Dividend and September 30, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

CACC INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Credit Acceptance Corporation

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Behalf of Investors

error: Content is protected !!