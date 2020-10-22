Labrador Celebrates the Most Transparent Industries in the US

The rankings compare corporate disclosure documents by industry, allowing the top S&P 250 publicly traded companies to compare themselves amongst their direct peer set.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InvestorRelations—Labrador, a global communication firm specializing in regulated disclosure documents, today announces the most transparent industries in the U.S. based on rankings determined in the 2020 U.S. Transparency Awards. The rankings, which compare the efficacy of corporate disclosure documents among the top S&P 250 companies by market capitalization trading on the NYSE or Nasdaq1,reveal companies within the Telecommunications Services industry, including Comcast Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc., scored the highest average in 2020 for transparent disclosure. This is the second year Telecommunications Services has earned the top spot, with Utilities and Financials ranking second and third.

U.S. Industries Ranking (and the top-ranking companies within each industry)

The U.S. Transparency Awards also recognizes the best disclosure by industry, allowing companies to compare themselves amongst their direct peer set. The companies awarded for best corporate disclosure in each of the top 10 U.S. industries are as follows.

1. Telecommunication Services (Comcast Corporation; Verizon Communications Inc.; AT&T Inc.) 2. Utilities (Southern Company; Duke Energy Corporation; Exelon Corporation) 3. Financials (S&P Global Inc.; The Allstate Corporation; The Bank of America Corporation) 4. Consumer Staples (The Coca-Cola Company; Colgate-Palmolive; Walmart Inc.) 5. Industrials (General Electric Company; Delta Air Lines, Inc.; Raytheon Technologies Corporation) 6. Energy (Marathon Petroleum Corporation; ConocoPhillips; Chevron) 7. Healthcare (CVS Health Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.) 8. Materials (Dow, Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Newmont Corporation) 9. Consumer Discretionary (Booking Holdings Inc.; McDonald’s Corporation; The Home Depot, Inc.) 10. Information Technology (Corning Inc.; Intel Corporation; Cognizant)

The 2020 U.S. Transparency Awards rankings, announced earlier this week, recognize the quality and completeness of information that top U.S. companies make available to investors. Company rankings were determined through review of the annual proxy statement, form 10-K, investor relations website and code of conduct of each company and were then scored using 129 discrete criteria2 based on four pillars of transparency: accessibility, precision, comparability and availability. Industries were ranked by averaging the scores of the companies within each industry market that make up the S&P 250. The criteria used in the rankings are available to the public and can be found at www.transparencyawards.com/criteria.

1 All S&P 250 companies are ranked, with no entry and no fee; each company will receive its own personal and confidential annual ranking; the list of companies was created on January 1, 2020, and only takes into account companies who filed their proxy statement between August 16, 2019 and August 14, 2020.

2The criteria are objective and selected based on methodologies set forth by an independent panel of stakeholders (investors, analysts, auditors, industry representatives, etc.); the criteria are made available to the public.

