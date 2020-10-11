Milken Institute Global Conference Opens October 12

The livestreamed eight-day event features nearly 500 speakers, including top business leaders, health and government officials, activists, entertainers, influencers and more.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MIGlobal–The 23rd annual Milken Institute Global Conference kicks off tomorrow with a diverse array of leaders across the world addressing the theme “Meeting the Moment.” During the ensuing eight days, conversations will focus on devising and catalyzing solutions to current challenges and uncertainties ranging from the pandemic and its economic fallout to social injustice.

Nearly 500 top officials in business, finance, technology, health, media, government, philanthropy, and academia, will lend their expertise and insights, including: Ajay Banga, CEO of Mastercard; Marc Benioff, Chairman, Co-CEO, and Founder, Salesforce; Adam Boehler, CEO, US International Development Finance Corporation; Steve Cahillane, Chairman and CEO, Kellogg Company; James E. Clyburn, US House Majority Whip; Francis Collins, Director, National Institutes of Health; Common, Artist, Actor, Author, Activist; Chris Coons, US Senator, Delaware; Betsy DeVos, Secretary, US Department of Education; Arne Duncan, Former Secretary, US Department of Education; Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO, GLAAD; Linda Goler Blount, President and CEO, Black Women’s Health Imperative; Stephen Hahn, Commissioner, US Food and Drug Administration; Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO and President, Ariel Investments; Eric Holder, Former US Attorney General; Kevin Johnson, President and CEO, Starbucks; John Kerry, Former US Secretary of State; Jelena McWilliams, Chairman, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; Gavin Newsom, Governor of California; John Nkengasong, Director, Africa CDC; Susan Rice, Former National Security Advisor; Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, Warner Bros.; Abby Wambach, Olympian, Activist, Author; Mark Warner, US Senator, Virginia; Nan Whaley, Mayor, Dayton, Ohio and Incoming President, US Conference of Mayors; Pharrell Williams, Musician, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist; and Clara Wu Tsai, Founder, The Clara Wu and Joe Tsai Foundation.

“The Global Conference gives us the chance to reflect on societal issues and activate steps to alleviate ongoing challenges,” said Michael Klowden, CEO of the Milken Institute. “In an uncertain year that’s required us to adapt every facet of our lives and ask tough questions about who we want to be, we are delighted to convene this group of changemakers and experts reinventing finance, health, government, technology, philanthropy, industry, and media.”

Topics will cover prognosis on COVID-19 treatments, address inequity in the US and ask questions about privilege, how finance can be used as a force of good, and developing relationships during a pandemic.

Insights into the economy and global outlook also will come from Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and CEO, EY; Tom Finke, Chairman and CEO, Barings; Beth Ford, CEO, Land O’Lakes; John Gerzema, CEO, The Harris Poll; Kewsong Lee, CEO, The Carlyle Group; David Malpass, President, World Bank Group; Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International; Scott Minerd, Chairman of Investments and Global Chief Investment Officer, Guggenheim Partners; Steven Mnuchin, Secretary, US Department of the Treasury; Barbara Novick, Vice Chairman, BlackRock; and Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation. Current and former governors from New Jersey, Tennessee, Ohio, and Virginia will also join, along with executives from Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Hinge, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Ancestry, Feeding America, Postmates, Lyft, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Pfizer, and more.

New this year, the Milken Institute will livestream the Global Conference, expanding access to the event. Watch more than 100 sessions and review the agenda at www.globalconference.org. The program also will include interactive elements such as mindful moments to help manage stress, virtual workouts led by top trainers, and a virtual bookstore.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives, in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org

