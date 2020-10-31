Nick Proffer Fighting Credit Bureaus the Right Way

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Good credit is a must-have for anyone who desires financial freedom, and Nick Proffer is working overtime to ensure that everyone gets a perfect credit score. Through his company, ClearMe Credit LLC, Nick Proffer offers credit restoration services by taking on credit bureaus and collection companies. Many people with bad credit have bad credit because of errors from credit bureaus and collection companies. By tackling the problem from the root, Nick Proffer can help his clients boost their credit scores and put them in a good position to get approved for loans and mortgages.

Nick Proffer runs two online businesses, and both businesses were built to solve problems. As a 28-year old entrepreneur, financial freedom is one of the things he is passionate about as well as helping people get the opportunity to travel through his free travel tips. He also has an affiliate partnership with a well-known internet entrepreneur, Tai Lopez. He helps upcoming entrepreneurs start their online business and set up their online marketing, e-commerce, and affiliate marketers.

His motivation to start a credit repair company comes from when he was in a similar situation himself. He got his first credit card, and through reckless spending, his credit score got ruined. He found himself in a terrible situation to the point that he was homeless for a while alongside his girlfriend at the time. This spurred him to start researching ways to fix his credit situation so he could get approved for an apartment. He attended a mastermind event called “Tribe of Buyers,” where he helped a friend remove negative items from his credit report. He was able to boost his friend’s score, and then he started receiving calls from other people who wanted to remove negative items from their reports. The workload became so much that he had to buy some software tools and outsourced the service fulfillment to a third-party company. He has since been able to travel all over the world utilizing credit rewards.

He turned credit restoration into a full-time job, and he kept learning from his mentors. He is working on establishing a full digital team that will be handling all the work and operate his company to the point that it can make $30,000 or more monthly. His ultimate goal is to inspire everyone to take control of their finances, leverage credit to build wealth and travel for free.

He’s also planning to start a YouTube channel where he can amplify his message and give free tips that people can make use of. Nick Proffer is a huge proponent of freedom both financially and generally in life. Nick Proffer learned everything on his own, applied the tips he learned, made mistakes, spent years practicing them till he became an expert. He also spent thousands of dollars on masterminds, courses, and mentorship programs.

Everyone and every business should be in a position to build and fix their credit so they can get access to financing and ultimately live a life of freedom. With Nick Proffer, the dream only just got closer to becoming a reality.

