Prime Day iPhone 11, Galaxy S20, Pixel 4 & Cell Phone Deals (2020): Top Early Smartphone Savings Revealed by Consumer Walk
Best Apple iPhone deals:
- Save $330 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Amazon – fully unlocked with 256 GB of space
- Save $200 on the Apple iPhone 11 at Amazon – fully unlocked with 128 GB of space
- Save $194 on the Apple iPhone XR at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of space
- Save $434 on the Apple iPhone XS at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save $109 on the Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
Best Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to 20% on Samsung Galaxy unlocked smartphones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G at Amazon – with S Pen and Samsung Notes, intelligent battery and super fast charge, and power of 5G
- Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Amazon – 128 GB factory unlocked Android cell phone with pro-grade camera and 30x space zoom
- Save $55 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 at Amazon – with power of 5G, single take AI, hi-res camera zoom, and ultra bright night mode
- Save $204 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus at Amazon – with power of 5G, single take AI, hi-res camera zoom, bright night mode, and 6.7-inch display
- Save up to $204 on Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 FE, S20 Ultra & Note20 cell phones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Google Pixel deals:
- Save up to 57% on the latest Google Pixel unlocked smartphones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $171 on the Google Pixel 4 at Amazon – with Night Sight, Google Assistant, and 64 GB of space
- Save 56% on the Google Pixel 2 at Amazon – with 5.0-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 12.2MP camera with f/1.8, and 64GB of space
- Save $94 on the Google Pixel 3a XL at Amazon – with 64GB of space, Night Sight, and Google Assistant
- Save $73 on the Google Pixel 3a at Amazon – with fast charging battery, Google Assistant, Night Sight, and 64 GB of space
- Save $460 on the Google Pixel 3 at Amazon – with Google Assistant, group selfies, and fast and wireless battery charging
- Save up to $460 on Google Pixel 4, 5, 4a, 4 XL & more Pixel cell phones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
More cell phone deals:
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of mobiles & smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 20% on the Moto E at Amazon – with 13 MP dual camera system, 6.2″ max vision display and 42-hour battery life
- Save up to $450 on unlocked cell phones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Check out the full range of cell phones on sale at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on best-selling iPhone & Android smartphones
Interested in more deals on unlocked and carrier-locked iPhones, Galaxy phones and Android flagships?
A highly anticipated sales event each year, Amazon Prime Day delivers significant discounts on thousands of items from the latest tablets and smart home devices to furniture and big-ticket appliances.
Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google and more top brands. The latest cell phones from the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel lines still dominate the smartphone game. Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 line, which includes the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, one of the fastest processors for cell phones. There have been rumors of an iPhone 12 on the horizon, but it has yet to be confirmed by Apple.
For Android cell phones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone series remains a top-rated option, thanks to their advanced cameras and powerful QualComm processor. For hyperfast connection speeds, there are also 5G versions of the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and the latest S20 FE (BTS Fans Edition). To rival this, Google Pixel also announced its 5G-capable cell phones: the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Other noteworthy Google Pixel models are the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.
The biggest in Amazon’s history, last year’s Prime Day sale sold more than 175 million items including smart home devices, kitchen appliances and grocery items.
