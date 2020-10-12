SignatureFD Appoints Heather Robertson Fortner as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WomanCEO—SignatureFD, an award-winning integrated wealth management and advisory firm that helps clients transform their net worth into NET WORTHWHILE™, announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Heather Robertson Fortner, MS, IACCP®, as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment marks a new chapter in SignatureFD’s history, as it embarks on an ambitious growth path over the next decade. Fortner will leverage her 17+ years with SignatureFD to develop and shepherd the long-term strategic vision of significantly growing the firm’s footprint.





“As a Co-Founder of SignatureFD, I have watched the firm grow from startup to an organization that helps nearly 1400 client families achieve wealth fulfillment,” said David Fisher, CPA, CFA®, CFP®, Co-Founder and Chief Wealth Officer at SignatureFD. “Moreover, I have been privileged to watch Heather on her tenured journey with SignatureFD. She embodies SignatureFD’s core values and overall mission to serve our clients. And, she does so in a way that accounts for the critical interests of all our key stakeholders – clients, owners, employees, and strategic partners. The board and I are excited about the leadership Heather will bring to this role.”

“The wealth management industry is at a pivotal turning point. Clients want to feel more connected with their wealth, and they want the tools and resources that enable them to activate their wealth for true life fulfillment,” said Doug Liptak, CFP®, CPA, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at SignatureFD. “Heather’s unwavering commitment to deliver client excellence, as well as her leadership in our space, makes her the perfect person to lead SignatureFD through our next phase of growth.”

Previously serving as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and President of SignatureFD, Fortner has learned, navigated, and held strategic oversight for every aspect of the organization. A highly-sought-after leader in the industry, Fortner regularly speaks on panels and with industry publications about the ever-changing landscape of wealth management.

“I am honored and excited to lead this great organization on the next evolution of its journey,” said Heather Robertson Fortner, CEO of SignatureFD. “The changes happening in the industry are producing significant opportunities for the firms that are bold enough to lean into them. And, we are that firm.”

As part of this transition, Fortner has promoted Katie Amy to Chief Compliance Officer, effective immediately.

“Katie has served as the Director of Compliance since starting with the firm two years ago, and she has a 15-year history in compliance roles, lastly as a Compliance Officer, with a dually registered firm,” said Fortner. “Katie has a sincere passion and profound talent for navigating the intricacies of the compliance world. This is an exciting and well-deserved promotion.”

Prior to joining SignatureFD in February of 2003, Heather was the senior operations supervisor at a local trust company, managing all portfolio and security operations. She holds a Bachelor of Finance from Kennesaw State University, a Master of Science in professional counseling from Georgia State University, and is an Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional®. Additionally, she is a graduate of the Schwab Executive Leadership program and the G2 Institute.

About SignatureFD

At SignatureFD, we believe people want to use their wealth to do something worthwhile – for themselves, those they love, and their community. Through integrated wealth management services, we help clients create a financial design for life that enables them to protect, grow, give and live their wealth – ultimately transforming their net worth into NET WORTHWHILE™. Our highly capable, collaborative, caring and coordinated team of investment, financial planning and tax experts are committed to proactively helping clients take control of their financial lives and achieve their goals. SignatureFD has 80+ passionate professionals who manage over $4B+ and has had a client retention rate of 97% since opening its doors in 1997.* For more information and important disclosures, visit www.signaturefd.com.

*Please refer to SignatureFD’s disclosures for client retention calculations.

Contacts

Media Contact



Crystal Cooper, 404-253-7606



crystal.cooper@signatureFD.com