Silversmith Capital Partners Announces New Senior Advisor

Wayfair Executive Margaret Lawrence joins Silversmith’s Industry Advisory Board

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silversmith Capital Partners, a growth equity firm focused on supporting the best entrepreneurs in technology and healthcare, today announced that Margaret Lawrence, Vice President of Wayfair Professional has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. In this capacity, Lawrence will add value across the firm including offering industry insights, supporting due diligence on new investments, and providing strategic guidance to Silversmith portfolio companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Margaret to our Advisory Board. We look forward to benefitting from her experience and insights as we continue on our mission of partnering with and supporting great entrepreneurs,” said Jim Quagliaroli, Managing Partner of Silversmith. “We have known Margaret for the past 20 years and over that time have admired her leadership experience working with prominent technology companies. As we start to invest our $880 million third fund, her deep domain expertise will be valuable to the firm and our portfolio companies.”

Margaret is a highly regarded executive with over 20 years of operating and investing experience in the technology sector. Her background leading strategy, services and operations for large, high-growth technology-based companies, along with an early career in finance and investing, will be a significant asset to the Silversmith portfolio.

Currently, Margaret is Vice President of Wayfair Professional where she focuses on serving the unique and ongoing needs of the company’s business customers. Previously, she served in leadership roles at Google, including Chief of Staff for the company’s Small and Medium Business (SMB) organization for the Americas and Head of SMB Agency Sales, North America. Margaret earned her BA from Williams College and MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $2.0 billion of capital under management. Silversmith’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, Centauri Health Solutions, DistroKid, Impact, LifeStance Health, MediQuant, Panalgo, Unily, Validity, and Webflow. The partners have over 75 years of collective investing experience and have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including ABILITY Network, Archer Technologies, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Net Health, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Wrike. For more information about Silversmith, please visit www.silversmithcapital.com.

