Strategy Analytics: Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is World’s No.1 5G Smartphone Model by Revenue in H1 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G was the world’s bestselling 5G smartphone model by revenue in the first half of 2020. Apple iPhone 12 is expected to take the 5G crown in H2 2020.





Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “Global 5G smartphone industry revenue hit a record US$34 billion in the first half of 2020. Despite coronavirus headwinds, the 5G smartphone market has soared to an all-time high. The 5G engine continues to drive smartphone growth, led by Samsung and Huawei.”

Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Among the 5G smartphone segment, Samsung took 3 of the top 5 positions worldwide in H1 2020. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is the world’s number one bestselling 5G smartphone model by revenue and accounts for a dominant 9 percent share of all 5G smartphone revenues generated worldwide in H1 2020. The S20+ 5G is among the world’s first blockbuster 5G models and is popular across Western Europe, South Korea, North America and elsewhere. Samsung’s top-of-the-range S20 Ultra 5G is in 2nd spot and Samsung S20 5G sits in 3rd place. Samsung is making big money from 5G phones.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Huawei P40 Pro 5G and Huawei Mate 30 5G were the world’s fourth and fifth bestselling 5G smartphone models worldwide in H1 2020. Huawei’s 5G smartphones are wildly popular in the giant China market. Looking ahead, we expect Apple iPhone 12 to overtake both Huawei and Samsung during H2 2020. The iPhone 12 5G portfolio will deliver tens of billions of dollars of revenue in just a few weeks during the run-up to the Xmas holiday season and beyond. Apple iPhone 12 will soon take the 5G crown.”

