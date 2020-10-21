Superior Industries to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 2, 2020.

A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST and will be hosted by Majdi Abulaban, Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Troy Ford, Vice President of Corporate Finance.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 for participants in the U.S./Canada or +1 334-777-6978 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 6745243. The live conference call can also be accessed by logging into the Company’s website at www.supind.com or by clicking this link: earnings call webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

