Toyota’s Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in September

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 29, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Even in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, which broke out early this year, Toyota has maintained corporate activities by implementing comprehensive measures to prevent infection and working in close cooperation with business partners including suppliers and dealers. In addition to these measures, Toyota has enjoyed the support of customers around the world who use Toyota vehicles, and as a result, in September both global sales and global production recovered and exceeded the previous year’s levels.

Global Sales

– Results in September were driven primarily by sales in the U.S. and China, and global sales were up approximately 2 percent year-on-year.

U.S.

The market as a whole is trending toward recovery, and sales of the Camry, RAV4, and Lexus brand models were strong, resulting in a 16 percent year-on-year increase.

China

In addition to local motor shows and other measures to draw customers to dealers and enhanced measures to secure orders, strong sales of the Corolla, Levin, and other models also had an impact, and as a result, sales were up approximately 25 percent year-on-year, the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year increases.

– From April to September, global sales were down approximately 19 percent, exceeding forecasts.*

Global Production

Results in September were driven primarily by production in China and Japan, and production was up approximately 12 percent year-on-year.

China

Strong sales of the Levin and Corolla had an impact, and production was up approximately 49 percent year-on-year.

Japan

In addition to the recovery of the global market, sales in Japan of new models including the Harrier and Yaris were strong, and production was up approximately 4 percent year-on-year.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for September 2020, as well as the cumulative total from January to September 2020 and the first half of fiscal year (from April to September 2020), including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

September 2020

Sales Results

Toyota

Worldwide sales: First increase in nine months

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Twelfth consecutive month of decrease

Sales outside of Japan: First increase in nine months

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: First increase in nine months

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Twelfth consecutive month of decrease

Sales outside of Japan: First increase in nine months

Production Results

Toyota

Worldwide production: First increase in nine months

Production inside of Japan: First increase in twelve months

Production outside of Japan: First increase in nine months

Consolidated

Worldwide production: First increase in twelve months;

Production inside of Japan: First increase in twelve months;

Production outside of Japan: First increase in sixteen months

Exports Results

Toyota

First increase in ten months

Consolidated

First increase in ten months

*April – Junedown approximately 40 percent, July – Septemberdown approximately 15 percent, October – Decemberdown approximately 5 percent, January – Marchup approximately 5 percent; it was anticipated that sales would return to the previous year’s level from the end of this year to the beginning of next year (released at the time of the financial results announcement for this year).

For the full press release, please check the link: https://bit.ly/3kDBHpV

