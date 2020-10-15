Translations.com Announces GlobalLink Connect Compatibility with Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service

Premier-Level Partner and Technology Division of TransPerfect Launches Translation Integration for Adobe’s New Cloud Offering

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink Connect product is now fully compatible with cloud-native Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) as a Cloud Service. Translations.com’s first GlobalLink Connect for AEM launched in 2009, and the new integration for AEM as a Cloud Service allows users to take advantage of GlobalLink’s translation workflow management and create new translation requests within the familiar interface of the Adobe application.

GlobalLink Connect is built to communicate with AEM as a Cloud Service and provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. The combination of Adobe and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink provides users with a comprehensive tool for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead. When combining Adobe with GlobalLink AI, users cut costs and time-to-market even further while still ensuring high quality.

The growing importance of speed and scalability in content deployment without the need to re-architect as future requirements grow is a key consideration for organizations looking to drive value for customers, employees, and businesses. Additionally, page load times continue to be a deciding factor in obtaining and maintaining high rankings on top search engines.

To address these challenges, Adobe, one of the world’s leaders in digital media and marketing solutions, launched a new multi-tenant, fully cloud-native offering, giving their customers the benefit of operating in the cloud. Brands can accelerate commerce, scale employee experiences, expand communications, and expedite digital service in an increasingly remote world.

Benefits of GlobalLink Connect and AEM as a Cloud Service include:

Easy Implementation – Update or move to Adobe’s AEM cloud offering with no interruptions while retaining all functionality.

Single-Platform Translation – Access scheduled or on-demand translation services via the AEM UI.

Visibility – Get a dashboard view of translation spend and other KPIs with on-demand analytics.

Resource and Workflow Flexibility – Make linguist, vendor, and workflow decisions through the same interface and easily incorporate machine translation, human translation, or both.

Rapid ROI – Reduce IT involvement, soft costs, and project management overhead.

“Connecting with consumers in their native languages plays such an important role in creating the personalized experiences today’s consumers expect. With GlobalLink Connect and Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service, brands can create, manage, and deliver global campaigns in local languages quickly and at scale, supercharging their ability to truly connect with customers around the world,” said Haresh Kumar, Director of Strategy and Product Marketing for Adobe Experience Manager. “As one of the first ISVs to support Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service and a Premier partner in Adobe Exchange, we look forward to the continued success of Translations.com.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Cloud solutions have become more important than ever as organizations look to deploy content broadly and efficiently in a world that has gone remote. We’re proud to break new ground by offering shared clients a seamless cloud-based integration between GlobalLink and Adobe Experience Manager.”

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

Contacts

Ryan Simper



mediainquiry@transperfect.com