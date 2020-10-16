United States Data Centre Pricing Tracker (H2) 2020: Pricing, Space, Power, Key Clusters and Development Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “USA Data Centre Pricing Tracker” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The September 2020 edition of the USA Data Centre Price Tracker analyses the ten (10 key) geographical third party Data Centre markets in the USA – based on pricing, space, power, key clusters and key development trends in each regional market.

The USA Data Center Price Tracker is a survey of the 10 city area Data Centre markets of Atlanta (Georgia), Ashburn (Virginia), Boston (Massachusetts), Chicago (Illinois), Dallas & Forth Worth (Texas), Houston (Texas), Los Angeles (California), New Jersey, New York and North Virginia (excluding Ashburn).

The USA Data Center Price Tracker uses a unique database that consists of an updated survey of each of the key Data Center Providers in the 10 area markets (including pricing, space, power, key clusters and new developments) – and follows the same proven methodology used in the UK and European editions of the Data Centre Price Tracker.

From the most recent USA Data Center Price Tracker survey although pricing varies considerably within each market Texas is becoming one of the lowest cost locations (based on both Data Centre pricing and utility power rates) in the USA.

Key Topics Covered:

Section One – USA Data Centre Pricing – Average standard retail rack space rental pricing, m2 rental pricing, electricity rates (by 10 selected US area markets) with rack space pricing examples in USD per month by each of the ten area markets.

Section Two – USA Data Centre Market size – Measured by Data Centre raised floor space (in m2) and by Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP – in MW) and indicates growth in new space & power by each of the ten area markets.

Section Three – USA Data Centre Geographical clusters – The key geographical Data Centre City Clusters in the main USA area markets (including Dallas, Chicago, New York, Ashburn, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Jersey, Boston, Houston & North Virginia). The growth & relative importance of the key Data Centre clusters within each area market.

Section Four – New USA Data Centre developments – The key new Data Centre facilities and developments and new Data Centre development plans for each of the ten USA area markets.

Companies Mentioned

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

QTS

SWITCH

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zb6jbw

