Vecima Announces Cable Access and Video Streaming Speaking Presentations at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) announced today that it will participate in two Imagine Zone speaking presentations at the 2020 SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo virtual show. Executives from Vecima will lead sessions discussing technological advancements in the cable industry, and share their knowledge on upcoming innovations that are being developed to enable the next-generation of connectivity.

Colin Howlett, Chief Technology Officer, and Jeff White, Senior Vice President of Cable Strategy, will lead the presentation “Top 10 Most Asked Questions About Next-Generation Cable Access: R-PHY, R-MACPHY, and FTTH” on Tuesday, October 13, 2020: 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM EDT. Most cable operators are planning to deploy Next-Generation cable access technologies – Distributed Access Architectures (DAA) and Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technologies which will transform the future of cable networks. In this presentation, Colin and Jeff walk through the top 10 most asked questions from MSOs, and discuss the technical and market aspects of each question based on their direct experience deploying DAA solutions. For more information about the session, visit here.

In the IP Video space, Jim Denenny, Senior Vice President of Content Delivery & Storage Technology at Vecima, and Bill Chatwell, Director of Video Systems at Midco, will present on modern IPTV architectures. While video consumption has dramatically increased around the world due to COVID-19, there continues to be a trend toward decreasing subscriptions in Pay TV services, also known as, “cord cutting”. Jim and Bill discuss the distinct advantages that IPTV streaming options have over legacy Pay TV deployment models and how providers are making the transition from video delivered over legacy access networks. The presentation is also part of the Imagine Zone conference track and is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, 2020: 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM EDT. For more information about this session, visit here.

Vecima is the industry leader in converged cable access and IP video delivery solutions. The Entra product portfolio is the world’s most advanced and complete Cable Access solution with interoperable R-PHY, R-MACPHY, and EPON, and the MediaScaleX portfolio is a next-generation IPTV solution trusted to deliver video to 132 million subscribers.

