Versa Networks Receives Highest Score for Large Global WAN Use Case for Versa (VOS™) in Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure Report

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN and SASE, today announced that Gartner, the leading provider of research and analysis on the global information technology industry, has given it the highest Product Score for the Large Global WAN Use Case for Versa (VOS™). Versa also scored second highest for the Security-Sensitive and Cloud-First WAN Use Cases for Versa (VOS) in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure report.1

According to Gartner, “SD-WAN product differentiation is primarily based on feature breadth and/or depth, specifically on security, application performance optimization and cloud features…Differentiate solutions by comparing their feature depth vs. feature breadth in SD-WAN features, native application performance optimization, operational features/simplicity, security/SASE capabilities, and cloud onramp capabilities.”1

Evaluating 20 SD-WAN products and services, the Critical Capabilities report is useful for organizations that may seek to identify vendors that best fit their specific use cases. It details the critical capabilities that led to Gartner naming Versa Networks a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure2 report, including: SD-WAN features, Security features, Small platform flexibility, Scalability, Operational features, Deployment flexibility, Cloud features, and App performance optimization.

A complimentary copy of the full report is available from the Versa website at https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/gartner-critical-capabilities-for-wan-edge-infrastructure-2020/

According to Gartner, “WAN edge solutions can be combined with cloud-resident functionality for overarching policy and operational control, as well as cloud gateways and cloud security in a SASE architecture. The result is a simpler, more streamlined remote office footprint (especially for lean IT organizations) that enables organizations to better deal with more dynamic and distributed traffic flows resulting from greater use of cloud and internet resources.”1

With thousands of customers, hundreds of thousands of sites, and a significant number of very large financial institutions, retailers, manufactures, high-tech companies, public sector, and healthcare customers, Versa has demonstrated that it is the leader in large global WAN, Secure SD-WAN, and SD-WAN deployments. The Versa Operating System (VOS™) is the foundational architecture for on-premises and cloud deployments of Secure SD-WAN and SASE globally. The distributed system of Versa Cloud Gateways enables these services to extend to the front doorstep of nearly every cloud service around the world and are the source of networking and network security for cloud native SASE services.

“We believe receiving the highest score in the Large Global WAN Use Case, and second highest scores in the Security-Sensitive WAN and Cloud-First WAN Use Cases for Versa (VOS), confirms our ability to meet the unique challenges and needs our customers face every day by uniquely delivering leading SASE and SD-WAN capabilities globally and locally to some of the biggest enterprises in the world,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa Networks. “To us, this is an important time for Versa, and this recognition from Gartner comes on the heels of Versa being placed in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.”2

Versa is the leader in Secure SD-WAN and SASE, uniquely combining full-featured SD-WAN, comprehensive integrated security, scalable advanced routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics on-premises and in the cloud to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to very large enterprises, as well as Service Providers. Versa enables secure, scalable, and reliable enterprise-wide networking, increasing multi-cloud application performance and dramatically driving down costs (CapEx and OpEx). Versa Secure SD-WAN and SASE is available on-premises, hosted through Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the Versa Titan service for Lean IT.

Note 1 – Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure,” by Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, and Naresh Singh, Sept. 30, 2020.

Note 2 – Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure,” by Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, and Naresh Singh, Sept. 23, 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN and SASE, combines full-featured SD-WAN, complete integrated security, advanced scalable routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics both on-premises and in the cloud to meet WAN Edge and SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE are available on-premises, hosted through Versa-powered Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Global Fund and RPS Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

