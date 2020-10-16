VF Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Revenue from continuing operations decreased 18 percent (down 19 percent in constant dollars) to $2.6 billion;

Active segment revenue decreased 15 percent (down 16 percent in constant dollars) including a 10 percent (11 percent in constant dollars) decrease in Vans ® brand revenue; Outdoor segment revenue decreased 24 percent (down 26 percent in constant dollars) including a 25 percent (26 percent in constant dollars) decrease in The North Face ® brand revenue; Work segment revenue increased 14 percent including a 19 percent (18 percent in constant dollars) increase in Dickies ® brand revenue;

International revenue decreased 15 percent (down 18 percent in constant dollars); Europe revenue decreased 16 percent (down 20 percent in constant dollars); Greater China revenue increased 16 percent (up 14 percent in constant dollars), including an increase of 21 percent (19 percent in constant dollars) in Mainland China;

Direct-to-Consumer revenue decreased 17 percent (down 18 percent in constant dollars);

Direct-to-Consumer Digital revenue increased 44 percent (up 42 percent in constant dollars);

Gross margin from continuing operations decreased 340 basis points, including a 110 basis point impact from the timing of net foreign currency transaction activity, to 50.8 percent; on an adjusted basis, gross margin decreased 350 basis points to 50.9 percent;

Operating income from continuing operations on a reported basis was $320 million; on an adjusted basis, operating income from continuing operations was $342 million;

Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.62. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.67;

VF ended the second quarter of fiscal 2021 with inventories down 10 percent compared to the prior year; at the end of the second quarter the company had approximately $2.7 billion of cash and short-term investments in addition to $2.23 billion remaining under VF’s revolving credit facility; the company also returned $186 million to shareholders through dividends;

Full year fiscal 2021 revenue expected to be at least $9.0 billion, reflecting a decrease of approximately 14 percent on an adjusted basis, including low single-digit growth in the second half driven by a return to growth in the fourth quarter; full year fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be at least $1.20, reflecting a decrease of approximately 55 percent (down approximately 56 percent in constant dollars); and,

Quarterly dividend increased by 2 percent to $0.49 per share, marking VF’s 48th consecutive year of dividend increases.

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended September 26, 2020. All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis. This release refers to “reported” and “constant dollar” amounts, terms that are described under the heading “Constant Currency – Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency.” Unless otherwise noted, “reported” and “constant dollar” amounts are the same. This release also refers to “continuing” and “discontinued” operations amounts, which are concepts described under the heading “Discontinued Operations – Occupational Workwear Business.” Unless otherwise noted, results presented are based on continuing operations. This release also refers to “adjusted” amounts, a term that is described under the heading “Adjusted Amounts – Excluding Costs Related to Specified Strategic Business Decisions.” Unless otherwise noted, “reported” and “adjusted” amounts are the same.

“Our year to date results have surpassed our internal expectations across all brands, driven by Digital and China, two of our key growth pillars,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We are beginning to see signs of stabilization and strength across all aspects of our business, supporting our decision to raise the dividend and provide a financial outlook for the balance of the year. Although uncertainties remain, investments in our digital transformation are resulting in near-term momentum and improved capabilities to emerge in an even stronger position.”

Constant Currency – Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to “reported” amounts in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. This release also refers to “constant dollar” amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. Reconciliations of GAAP measures to constant currency amounts are presented in the supplemental financial information included with this release, which identifies and quantifies all excluded items, and provides management’s view of why this information is useful to investors.

Discontinued Operations – Occupational Workwear Business

On January 21, 2020, VF announced its decision to explore the divestiture of its Occupational Workwear business. The Occupational Workwear business is comprised primarily of the following brands and businesses: Red Kap®, VF Solutions®, Bulwark®, Workrite®, Walls®, Terra®, Kodiak®, Work Authority® and Horace Small®. The business also includes certain Dickies® occupational workwear products that have historically been sold through the business-to-business channel.

During the three months ended March 2020, the company determined that the Occupational Workwear business met the held-for-sale and discontinued operations accounting criteria. Accordingly, the company has reported the related held-for-sale assets and liabilities as assets and liabilities of discontinued operations and included the operating results and cash flows of the business in discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Adjusted Amounts – Excluding Costs Related to Specified Strategic Business Decisions

The adjusted amounts in this release exclude certain cost optimization activities and other charges indirectly related to the strategic review of the Occupational Workwear business. The adjusted amounts also exclude costs related to strategic business decisions in South America and the operating results of jeanswear wind down activities in South America following the spin-off of Kontoor Brands. Total costs were approximately $21 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and $37 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021. In addition, the first six months of fiscal 2021 excludes approximately $42 million of noncash non-operating expenses related to the release of certain currency translation amounts associated with the wind down activities in South America.

Combined, the above items negatively impacted earnings per share by $0.04 during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and $0.19 during the first six months of fiscal 2021. All adjusted amounts referenced herein exclude the effects of these amounts.

Reconciliations of measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted amounts are presented in the supplemental financial information included with this release, which identifies and quantifies all excluded items, and provides management’s view of why this information is useful to investors.

COVID-19 Outbreak Update

As the global impact of COVID-19 continues, VF remains first and foremost focused on a people-first approach that prioritizes the health and well-being of its employees, customers, trade partners and consumers around the world. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and in response to public health advisories and governmental actions and regulations, VF has modified its business practices, including the temporary closing of offices and retail stores, instituting travel bans and restrictions, implementing health and safety measures including social distancing and quarantines.

Nearly all of VF’s retail stores in the EMEA and APAC regions, including Mainland China, remained open during the second quarter. In North America, 75 percent of all retail locations were open at the end of the first quarter and over 95 percent of all retail stores were open at the end of the second quarter. Additional retail locations have re-opened since the end of the quarter, and currently all of VF’s North American retail stores are open. VF’s wholesale customers in APAC, North America and EMEA have re-opened almost all of their locations.

The majority of VF’s supply chain is currently operational. Suppliers are complying with local public health advisories and governmental restrictions which has resulted in isolated product delays. VF is working with its suppliers to minimize disruption. VF’s distribution centers are operational in accordance with local government guidelines while maintaining enhanced health and safety protocols.

VF is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak globally and will comply with guidance from government entities and public health authorities to prioritize the health and well-being of its employees, customers, trade partners and consumers. As COVID-19 uncertainty continues, VF expects ongoing disruption to its business operations.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Income Statement Review

Revenue decreased 18 percent (down 19 percent in constant dollars) to $2.6 billion driven by store closures and lower consumer demand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and related government actions and regulations.

decreased 18 percent (down 19 percent in constant dollars) to $2.6 billion driven by store closures and lower consumer demand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and related government actions and regulations. Gross margin decreased 340 basis points to 50.8 percent, primarily driven by elevated promotional activity to clear excess inventory and the timing of net foreign currency transaction activity. On an adjusted basis, gross margin decreased 350 basis points to 50.9 percent.

decreased 340 basis points to 50.8 percent, primarily driven by elevated promotional activity to clear excess inventory and the timing of net foreign currency transaction activity. On an adjusted basis, gross margin decreased 350 basis points to 50.9 percent. Operating income on a reported basis was $320 million. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $342 million. Operating margin was 12.3 percent. Adjusted operating margin was 13.1 percent.

on a reported basis was $320 million. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $342 million. was 12.3 percent. Adjusted operating margin was 13.1 percent. Earnings per share was $0.62 on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share was $0.67.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Inventories were down 10 percent compared with the same period last year. During the quarter, VF returned approximately $186 million of cash to shareholders through dividends. As part of the company’s liquidity preservation actions during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the company has suspended its share repurchase program. VF has $2.8 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Outlook

VF’s full year outlook assumes no material deterioration to the company’s current business operations as a result of COVID-19, governmental actions and regulations. VF’s full year fiscal 2021 outlook includes the following:

Revenue is expected to be at least $9.0 billion, reflecting a decrease of approximately 14 percent on an adjusted basis, including low single-digit growth in the second half driven by a return to growth in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be at least $1.20, reflecting a decrease of approximately 55 percent (down approximately 56 percent in constant dollars).

Adjusted free cash flow is still expected to exceed $600 million.

Dividend Declared

VF’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, payable on December 21, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2020. Subject to approval by its Board of Directors, VF intends to continue to pay its regularly scheduled dividend and is not currently contemplating the suspension of its dividend.

About VF

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting VF and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding VF’s plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to VF’s operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. VF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of VF to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel, footwear and accessories; disruption to VF’s distribution system; the financial strength of VF’s customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; VF’s response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; VF’s ability to implement its business strategy; VF’s ability to grow its international and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; VF’s and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that VF’s facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; VF’s ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; foreign currency fluctuations; stability of VF’s manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by VF’s suppliers of ethical business practices; VF’s ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of VF’s management; VF’s ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; maintenance by VF’s licensees and distributors of the value of VF’s brands; VF’s ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; the risk of economic uncertainty associated with the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union (“Brexit”) or any other similar referendums that may be held; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; VF’s indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent VF from fulfilling its financial obligations; climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues; and risks associated with the spin-off of our Jeanswear business completed on May 22, 2019, including the risk that VF will not realize all of the expected benefits of the spin-off; the risk that the spin-off will not be tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and the risk that there will be a loss of synergies from separating the businesses that could negatively impact the balance sheet, profit margins or earnings of VF. More information on potential factors that could affect VF’s financial results is included from time to time in VF’s public reports filed with the SEC, including VF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

VF CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September Six Months Ended September 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 2,608,324 $ 3,179,758 $ 3,684,617 $ 5,230,412 Costs and operating expenses Cost of goods sold 1,282,406 1,456,317 1,789,357 2,352,601 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,005,970 1,174,879 1,822,121 2,233,284 Total costs and operating expenses 2,288,376 2,631,196 3,611,478 4,585,885 Operating income 319,948 548,562 73,139 644,527 Interest, net (30,931 ) (16,386 ) (58,880 ) (31,969 ) Other income (expense), net 4,644 (1,771 ) (33,543 ) 3,783 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 293,661 530,405 (19,284 ) 616,341 Income tax expense (benefit) 50,415 (94,972 ) 15,212 (74,309 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 243,246 625,377 (34,496 ) 690,650 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 13,476 23,624 5,605 7,572 Net income (loss) $ 256,722 $ 649,001 $ (28,891 ) $ 698,222 Earnings (loss) per common share – basic (a) Continuing operations $ 0.62 $ 1.57 $ (0.09 ) $ 1.74 Discontinued operations 0.03 0.06 0.01 0.02 Total earnings (loss) per common share – basic $ 0.66 $ 1.63 $ (0.07 ) $ 1.76 Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted (a) Continuing operations $ 0.62 $ 1.55 $ (0.09 ) $ 1.72 Discontinued operations 0.03 0.06 0.01 0.02 Total earnings (loss) per common share – diluted $ 0.66 $ 1.61 $ (0.07 ) $ 1.74 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 389,219 397,751 388,957 397,239 Diluted 391,180 402,261 390,986 402,088 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.96 $ 0.94

Basis of presentation of condensed consolidated financial statements: VF operates and reports using a 52/53 week fiscal year ending on the Saturday closest to March 31 of each year. For presentation purposes herein, all references to periods ended September 2020 relate to the 13-week and 26-week fiscal periods ended September 26, 2020 and all references to periods ended September 2019 relate to the 13-week and 26-week fiscal periods ended September 28, 2019. References to March 2020 relate to information as of March 28, 2020. (a) Amounts have been calculated using unrounded numbers.

VF CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) September March September 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 1,877,398 $ 1,369,028 $ 469,912 Accounts receivable, net 1,606,479 1,308,051 1,881,374 Inventories 1,434,843 1,293,912 1,590,027 Short-term investments 800,000 — — Other current assets 408,809 444,886 391,678 Current assets of discontinued operations 552,677 611,139 442,216 Total current assets 6,680,206 5,027,016 4,775,207 Property, plant and equipment, net 933,990 954,406 832,237 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,024,607 3,010,564 3,337,623 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,385,121 1,273,514 1,231,638 Other assets 917,342 867,751 905,993 Other assets of discontinued operations — — 187,657 Total assets $ 12,941,266 $ 11,133,251 $ 11,270,355 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 13,237 $ 1,228,812 $ 484,321 Current portion of long-term debt 1,127 1,018 4,986 Accounts payable 450,109 407,021 483,207 Accrued liabilities 1,505,703 1,260,252 1,331,495 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 114,356 126,781 100,329 Total current liabilities 2,084,532 3,023,884 2,404,338 Long-term debt 5,679,440 2,608,269 2,090,922 Operating lease liabilities 1,129,840 1,020,651 997,456 Other liabilities 1,102,216 1,123,113 1,106,791 Other liabilities of discontinued operations — — 23,229 Total liabilities 9,996,028 7,775,917 6,622,736 Stockholders’ equity 2,945,238 3,357,334 4,647,619 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,941,266 $ 11,133,251 $ 11,270,355

VF CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended September 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (28,891 ) $ 698,222 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 5,605 7,572 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (34,496 ) 690,650 Depreciation and amortization 138,853 125,159 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 205,635 186,327 Other adjustments (270,482 ) (1,374,882 ) Cash provided (used) by operating activities – continuing operations 39,510 (372,746 ) Cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations 43,298 7,268 Cash provided (used) by operating activities 82,808 (365,478 ) Investing activities Purchases of short-term investments (800,000 ) — Capital expenditures (112,501 ) (104,988 ) Software purchases (38,345 ) (24,712 ) Other, net (3,839 ) 59,558 Cash used by investing activities – continuing operations (954,685 ) (70,142 ) Cash used by investing activities – discontinued operations (2,693 ) (7,270 ) Cash used by investing activities (957,378 ) (77,412 ) Financing activities Net increase (decrease) from short-term borrowings and long-term debt 1,758,317 (171,289 ) Cash dividends paid (373,638 ) (373,604 ) Cash received from Kontoor Brands, net of cash transferred of $126.8 million — 906,148 Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock, net of (payments) for tax withholdings (7,221 ) 50,659 Cash provided by financing activities 1,377,458 411,914 Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,082 ) (5,385 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 494,806 (36,361 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of year 1,411,322 556,587 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 1,906,128 $ 520,226

VF CORPORATION Supplemental Financial Information Reportable Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September % Change % Change Constant Currency (a) % Change Adjusted(b) % Change Constant Currency and Adjusted (a)(b) 2020 2019 Segment revenues Outdoor $ 1,154,407 $ 1,525,937 (24)% (26)% (24)% (26)% Active 1,200,202 1,413,634 (15)% (16)% (15)% (16)% Work 253,551 222,117 14% 14% 14% 14% Other (c) 164 18,070 * * * * Total segment revenues $ 2,608,324 $ 3,179,758 (18)% (19)% (18)% (19)% Segment profit (loss) Outdoor $ 132,475 $ 256,382 Active 259,123 388,200 Work 8,173 14,547 Other (c) (2,526 ) 2,381 Total segment profit 397,245 661,510 Corporate and other expenses (72,653 ) (114,719 ) Interest, net (30,931 ) (16,386 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 293,661 $ 530,405

