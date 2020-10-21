Wickr Appoints Global Security, Defense Leaders to Federal Advisory Board to Guide Company’s Federal Strategy and Expanding Footprint

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wickr Inc., the secure collaboration platform, today announced the launch of its Federal Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance on the company’s federal strategy to connect end users with secure collaboration for mission-critical needs.

Members of the Wickr Federal Advisory Board include (in alphabetical order):

John Carlin, Partner, Morrison & Foerster; former Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division and former Chief of Staff to then-FBI Director Robert S. Mueller, III

Sean Corbett, CEO and Founder, IntSight Global; former Air-Vice Marshal, UK Ministry of Defence

Steve Grobman, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, McAfee

Joanne Isham, Independent Consultant; former Deputy Director National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, Director for Science and Technology, Central Intelligence Agency

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, Best-selling Author, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations; Partner and Chief Marketing Officer, Shield AI

Meagan Metzger, CEO, Dcode

Matt Olsen, Chief Trust and Security Officer, Uber; former Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Vincent Stewart, Chief Innovation and Business Intelligence Officer, Ankura; retired, LtGen USMC Deputy Commander, United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and former Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)

Jan Tighe, Member of the Board of Directors, Goldman Sachs; retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral and former Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, and Director of Naval Intelligence, and Commander of Tenth Fleet/Fleet Cyber Command

Kiersten Todt, Board Chair; Managing Director, Cyber Readiness Institute; former Executive Director, Presidential Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity

As the most secure and private collaboration platform, Wickr is uniquely positioned to expand its foothold in the federal government. The Federal Advisory Board will be vital in supporting Wickr’s federal strategy, capitalizing on its recent growth – including a multi-million-dollar contract award with the Air Force special operations community – by providing external guidance, expertise and strategy on how to bring the world’s most secure collaboration tool to federal departments.

“As attack surfaces evolve due to remote and distributed work, malicious cyber actors will continue to target the federal government, and most significantly our service members and their families through increasingly sophisticated tactics. The need for strong encryption and end-to-end encrypted communications in the federal space is clear,” said Joel Wallenstrom, CEO & President of Wickr. “We’re thrilled to launch our Federal Advisory Board with this incredibly talented group of experts to bring the security of the Wickr platform to our federal and coalition partners. We are committed to being the world leader in data protection for both individuals and large organizations. This Federal Advisory Board will ensure we are always innovating and focused on protecting our protectors.”

Wickr’s VP of Strategy and Operations Blake Moore, who recently served as the Chief of Staff for the Chief Information Officer at the Department of Defense (DoD) said, “At Wickr, we’re incredibly fortunate to have the tremendous talent and experience of our Federal Advisory Board members, who will be essential to providing insight on how we can better serve our federal partners and identifying the need for Wickr’s world-class encrypted communications platform.”

Kiersten Todt, Managing Director of the Cyber Readiness Institute, will Chair Wickr’s Federal Advisory Board. “As the industry leader, Wickr is uniquely positioned to address the federal government’s growing security requirements in this critical space. I look forward to leading this outstanding group of individuals and am confident the Board’s insights and expertise will ensure Wickr is successful in supporting the federal government’s pressing need for the most secure, reliable, encrypted communications and collaboration solution.”

With a proliferation of new threats and increasingly sensitive information being communicated in insecure ways, there is an urgent need for federal agencies to access end-to-end encrypted communications tools. Wickr’s secure capabilities fill the federal government’s needs by providing secure video conferencing, voice, messaging and file sharing with unmatched security, and total compliance for mission-critical, sensitive information. As federal agencies begin to leverage the power of Wickr, the Federal Advisory Board will be critical in providing insight on how the company can continue to innovate the platform to fit the needs of the federal government today and well into the future.

Wickr’s Federal Advisory Board will convene its first meeting in December and meet quarterly with company leadership to discuss strategy, product development and messaging focused on the federal landscape.

To learn more about Wickr, visit: www.wickr.com

About Wickr: Wickr’s mission is to secure the world’s most critical communications. Wickr provides the highest standard of encryption trusted by millions worldwide. In the workplace and out in the field, Wickr enables end users to communicate securely and protect their privacy while providing IT organizations the administrative controls needed to deploy at scale and provides flexible options and controls for information governance and compliance for regulated industries. To learn more, visit www.wickr.com.

