Winston Salem Roofing Company Introduces Referral Program

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Grace Roofing And Construction LLC – WS, based out of Winston Salem, North Carolina, is pleased to announce that they are launching a brand new referral program. The company will now be paying each referrer $100 for any full roof replacements that they refer to the Winston Salem roofing company.

Richard Sakowski, owner and founder of Grace Roofing And Construction LLC – WS, says, “Over the many years we’ve served the Winston Salem community, we’ve amassed a number of loyal clients who have paved the way for our success. Without their support, Grace Roofing And Construction would not be where it is right now. Our brand new referral program is a small way for us to thank the customers who have supported us and have faith in our ability to do a good job.”

Sakowski continues, “Sure, we also hope that this referral program will bring us more jobs, but it’s more than that. Every customer who recommends us to their friends or family does so because they know that we will do the job on time and on budget. We want to reward their trust in us, and we want to give something back to them. So, every single referral for a full roof replacement will get $100.”

The small, family-owned business has more than 15 years of experience in the roofing industry. In that time, Grace Roofing And Construction LLC – WS has grown into an important local fixture. Today, they are big enough to comfortably take on every job that comes their way while also being small enough to pay careful attention to the people and the relationships they build. The company is also fully insured and has the distinction of being Owens Corning preferred contractors.

Grace Roofing And Construction can offer homeowners a reliable roof replacement estimate within 24 hours. In fact, their roofing professionals are available around the clock to ensure that homeowners get the help they need as and when they need it. The company also shares that they provide 10-year labor warranties with any new roof they install, meaning that homeowners need not worry about further repairs or maintenance for new roof installations done by Grace Roofing And Construction.

Sakowski says, “We didn’t get this far as a roofing contractor without having prioritized the needs and satisfaction of our customers. We know that your roof is one of the most important parts of your house, and we know how critical it is to maintain it well. So, if you ever find yourself in need of a new roof installation or any roof maintenance work, get in touch with us, and Grace Roofing And Construction will be there to deliver premium workmanship at a competitive price.”

The reliable roofing services provided by Grace Roofing and Construction have earned the company the trust and praise of Winston Salem residents. On their Google page – https://g.page/Graceroofingllc?we – the company has a perfect 5 out of 5 Star rating. In a recent review, Aaren Graves writes, “Very happy with our recent roof replacement. I had two other estimates done and went with Grace Roofing. They did a fantastic job. From start to finish, everyone was great to work with, professional. It’s never fun having to have our roof replaced. Grace Roofing made it very easy, stress-free, and the quality of the work was excellent. They also did a very good job cleaning up debris every day they were here. I would definitely recommend Grace Roofing And Construction.”

Meanwhile, in another review, Ashby Cummin praises the company’s ethics, saying, “Grace Roofing has more integrity than all of the other roofing companies in the area combined. They explain exactly what is going on with the roof and why they are charging their price. I appreciated their transparency and their ability to complete the job well quickly.”

Those who are interested in learning more about Grace Roofing and Construction LLC – WS and their services are welcome to visit the company’s website to get started. Grace Roofing and Construction LLC also has a Facebook page where they post updates, share media and communicate with their customers. The company encourages their community to contact Richard Sakowski directly via email or phone. Alternatively, they may use the contact form on the company’s website to get in touch with a representative. More information about the company can also be found at the following link: Winston Salem Roof Replacement.

