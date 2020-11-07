American IRA Discusses How a Self-Directed IRA for Private Lending Works

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESWIRE / November 7, 2020 / When investors use a Self-Directed IRA, it can open all sorts of possibilities for retirement investing. That is the subject of a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC. The firm took to its blog at www.AmericanIRA.com to explain one specific type of asset that investors can use in a retirement portfolio: private lending.

Private IRA lending allows a tremendous amount of freedom for the lender, including negotiating the specific terms and interest rate with the borrower. As American IRA explains at its website, the custodian of the IRA does not set the terms. This puts a tremendous amount of freedom in the hands of the investor, which in turn creates more control over a retirement portfolio.

The article also talked about the other benefits to using a Self-Directed IRA, including portfolio diversification, the possibility of generating passive income within a retirement portfolio, and the tax benefits. For example, the post notes, a Self-Directed Roth IRA would receive interest payments through a private loan tax-free, provided the account has been open for at least five years and the investor is older than the age of 59 ½.

The post notes that private lending is one option, but there are many options available to investors when it comes to Self-Directed IRA investing. That includes real estate, precious metals, tax liens, private companies, and joint ventures.

“Private lending is something that not a lot of people think about, but many investors can use,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “There are some things that people need to be aware of, both in terms of benefits and limitations. This is, after all, something done within a retirement account. However, investors who read up on private lending are often surprised by how simple the process can be.”

The post also points out some of the particulars of using private loans with a Self-Directed IRA, including some limitations that exist with any retirement transaction. For more information, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or dial 866-7500-IRA.

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term “they” refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.

