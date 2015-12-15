Analytics Insight Announces ‘The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology 2020’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Exceptionalleaders–Analytics Insight has announced ‘The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology 2020’ in its November magazine issue. This issue features top female leaders making significant contributions to the world of technology.

The magazine recognizes ten inspiring leaders who are pivotal in pushing technology to new heights, and inspiring other women in the process. It celebrates the indomitable spirit of women and women entrepreneurs who aim to bring radical changes in the society. Their relentless zeal, unending quench to transform the world with progressive tech solutions by walking an extra mile to shatter all the prejudices notions against women instills hope for a better tomorrow.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Meg Ramsey, Vice President of Product Strategy and Management at UnitedLex. Meg brings a deep experience in developing product roadmaps and technology strategy execution. She is a passionate problem-solver in the cloud and IT infrastructure industry focused on helping customers on their digital transformation journey. Meg and her team have centered their technology roadmap on bringing artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to their customers.

This issue features Meredith Caram as Executive of the Month.

Meredith Caram: Meredith joined Cytracom as the Vice President of Sales in July 2020 to drive top-line revenue at the fast-growing company. She works closely with the sales team and in the field to discover needs and drive solutions for both partners and customers. Before Cytracom, she led the channel sales team at Intrado and spent 18 years at AT&T, where she had several channel, marketing, and sales roles.

The issue also acknowledges the accomplishments of:

Allison Hartsoe: A serial entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of Ambition Data, Allison is also the host of the Customer Equity Accelerator Podcast, where she talks with leaders from Wharton, MIT, and Google, who are driving the customer-centric revolution to deliver better bottom-line impact.

Angela Earl: Angela is VP of Global Marketing at RFPIO. With a background focused on B2B tech and previous roles, including CRO and agency founder, Angela leads RFPIO’s global marketing and sales development teams. Her passion is empowering motivated teams to produce quality work that drives results.

Anita Inala: Anita is the Chief Commercial Officer & CEO of Suzie, a hotel-friendly social travel agency that allows hotels to increase profitability and connect with like-minded people. She is also the Director of Webuildtech, an IT firm that helps startups and small business owners build successful, scalable products.

Kirsteen Forisky: Kirsteen is the Head of Innovation for LEAP Legal Software UK and is specialized in providing law firms with the latest legal tech. She wears many hats in her role, including software development, customer service, and CRM, negotiations, and new business development.

Savana Radley: Savana is the Founder and CEO of Radley Robots, responsible for setting the vision and direction of the company. The company provides communications and concierge service delivered via telepresence robots that keeps people safe, connected and independent.

Soraya Meirmans: Soraya is the Co-founder, CEO, and the Lead UX designer of You Sir, a Design studio based in Amsterdam that builds a strong connection with users and offers unique personalized user experience and overall design of their products, most of which are SaaS and B2B focused.

Aisling MacRunnels: As a founding executive of Synack, Aisling works closely with product, engineering, marketing, and sales to decide exactly what business her company is in, what will define it, what success looks like and how her team executes.

Vijaya Kaza: As Chief Development Officer of Lookout, Vijaya is responsible for all aspects of product development, including engineering, infrastructure & cloud operations, and information security. She has over 20 years of experience leading engineering and product management organizations.

In current times, modern technologies have helped in accelerating innovations and revamping existing practices for better ROI and higher efficiency. Women leaders of today are making huge strides in the silicon world of tech by delivering innovative solutions that are disrupting numerous industries globally. Analytics Insight attempts to capture the encouraging journey of women who achieve their goals and succeed owing to their ability to adapt to changing markets, strengthen company framework, and pilot new initiatives.

