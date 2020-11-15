Best Black Friday Surface Pro (7, 6, 5, 4, X) Deals 2020: Early Surface Pro Laptop Deals Tracked by Consumer Articles

Save on Surface Pro deals at the early Black Friday sale, including Surface Pro X, 4, 5, 6 and 7 discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro deals have arrived. Compare the latest deals on Microsoft’s top-rated Surface Pro lineup. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Surface Pro Deals:

Best Microsoft Surface Deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to compare even more discounts available now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Surface Pro 6 fills the gap between the laptop and tablet and brings the laptop power and performance with portability. The touchscreen functionality is a win, with a digital stylus that takes the touchscreen from a quick interface to true precision editing work. The Surface Pro 7, on the other hand, improves on the Surface Pro 6. It has faster multitasking capabilities and improved graphics, with up to 16GB RAM3 and is ultra-slim and light, starting at just 1.70 pounds.

