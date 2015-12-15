Biocontrol and Biostimulant Industry Leader Massimo Toni joins DunhamTrimmer as Vice President of New Business Development

Bio intelligence leader gains 20 years experience in biocontrols industry knowledge, leadership

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DunhamTrimmer, the global leader in business intelligence for the biocontrol, biostimulant and biofertilizer industries, announced today it has named Massimo Toni the company’s new Vice President of New Business Development. As an established professional in the biocontrol and biostimulant space, Toni brings more than 40 years of experience in product development, marketing, business development, and general business management along with 20 years experience in biologicals expertise to the organization.

The move marks another key hire for DunhamTrimmer, the company that has emerged as the pre-eminent resource for clients seeking data and business intelligence relating to biocontrol, biostimulant and biofertilizer markets, technologies, and distribution strategies around the world.

“Massimo brings valuable senior-level management experience across industries and geographies to our organization, along with a stalwart presence in biologicals,” said Mark Trimmer, Managing Partner of DunhamTrimmer. “His passion, vision, and proven leadership within the biocontrol and biostimulant arena are well-known and highly regarded.”

Massimo performs in leadership roles with several key industry associations including a seat on the Board of Directors of the European Biostimulants Industry Council (EBIC). He served previously for eight years on the Board of the International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association (IBMA) in France, and is now a key contributor for the Meeting Planning Committee of the Biological Products Industry Alliance (BPIA) in the US. Massimo entered the biocontrol space in 2002 as Director of Intrachem Bio, based in Geneva. In 2009, he founded MT Bio Consulting and has since been active in the biocontrol and biostimulant industries facilitating alliances between companies with complementary activities and needs.

“I am honored and excited to be joining an organization as well respected and successful as DunhamTrimmer,” said Toni. “I know from experience that it is a company known for exceeding expectations, and I intend to carry on in that tradition.”

DunhamTrimmer is the premier business management, strategic marketing, market research and intelligence firm with a singular focus on Global Biological Markets for agriculture: the biocontrol/biopesticide, biostimulant, and biofertilizer sectors. Since 2011, DunhamTrimmer has been serving its clients with detailed, custom, single-client studies as well as an expanding range of Global Market reports on the companies and products active in these sectors. Among its clients, the company counts a diverse range of leading global crop protection and global fertilizer companies including biopesticide, biostimulant and biofertilizer manufacturers, food companies, and investment firms.

