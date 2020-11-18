Black Friday External Hard Drive Deals (2020): Early Seagate, WD, 1TB, 2TB & More Portable Hard Drive Deals Reported by Spending Lab
Early Black Friday portable hard drive deals are here, explore all the best early Black Friday Western Digital, Seagate, Toshiba and more external hard drive sales below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers have summarized the top early external hard drive deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the best savings on Seagate, Toshiba, WD and more portable hard drive brands. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best External Hard Drive Deals:
- Save up to $160 on a wide range of external and internal solid state drives (SSDs) at Walmart – check the latest deals on top-rated SSDs from brands like Samsung and SanDIsk, who offer portable SSDs up to 1TB
- Save up to $120 on internal & external solid state drives (SSDs) at Amazon – including deals from top-rated brands like Samsung, WD, Kingston, SK hynix, & more
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of external hard drives from Seagate & Western Digital at Staples.com – see the latest deals on external hard drives available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB storage capacities and more
- Save up to 47% on top-rated external hard drives at Office Depot – click the link for best deals on external hard drives from top brands like Western Digital, Seagate, Verbatim and more
- Save up to $34 on portable hard drives at Walmart – click the link for live prices on 500 GB and 1TB portable hard drives
- Save up to $36 on premium external hard drives at Walmart – check latest deals from top-rated brands including Toshiba, Seagate, and WD
- Save up to $15 on Seagate hard drives at Walmart – check live deals on 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Seagate hard drives
- Save up to $33 on Western Digital hard drives at Walmart – deals include desktop, internal and external Western Digital Hard Drives
Best Internal Hard Drive (HDD) Deals:
- Save up to $41 on a wide range of internal hard drives at Walmart – check exclusive deals from top-rated brands including Samsung, WD, Seagate, and more
- Save up to $58 on premium internal hard drives from Seagate, Toshiba & more at Amazon – check live deals on brands including Seagate, WD, Toshiba, & more
- Save up to 21% on PNY, Seagate, Western Digital internal hard drives & more at Staples.com – click the link for live prices on internal hard drives available in 250GB, 750GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB storage capacities and more
- Save up to 47% on best-selling internal hard drives at Office Depot – see the latest deals on internal hard drives from top brands including Western Digital, Toshiba, IBM and more
One of the best ways to backup your computer is to get an external hard drive. There is a wide range of hard drive options in the market to choose from. You can get hard drives with 500GB of storage all the way up to a few terabytes of storage. One of the best brands for external hard drives is Seagate. The Seagate Portable is one of their most popular models. It has 2TB of storage and utilizes USB 3.0.
